Kinloch Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kinloch Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kinloch Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kinloch Capital, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kinloch Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kinloch+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kinloch Capital, LLC
  1. Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 52,996 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.93%
  2. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 72,273 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.49%
  3. Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) - 28,145 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.89%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 80,571 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11%
  5. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 205,090 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 15,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $330.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $143.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 52,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 72,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $195.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 28,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $180.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kinloch Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kinloch Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kinloch Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kinloch Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kinloch Capital, LLC keeps buying
