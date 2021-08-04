Kinloch Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

- New Purchases: VNQ, IEF, JPST, JPM, HD, MDLZ,
- Added Positions: VOX, VFH, VIS, VDE, VAW, PM, VOO, SPY, KO, XOM, FPE, ED, KMB, IBM, T, RTX, MMM, PG, TGT, PEP, ABT, JNJ, CAH, CVX, MO, ABBV, WBA, AFL, ATO, CINF, SYY, EMR, GD, MCD, O, AAPL, TROW, CAT, ESS, D, PTLC,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, KMX, NUE,
- Sold Out: VCR, VGT,
- Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 52,996 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.93%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 72,273 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.49%
- Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) - 28,145 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.89%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 80,571 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 205,090 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 15,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $330.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $143.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 52,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 72,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $195.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 28,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $180.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.
