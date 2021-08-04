Kinloch Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

New Purchases: VNQ, IEF, JPST, JPM, HD, MDLZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kinloch Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kinloch Capital, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 52,996 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.93% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 72,273 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.49% Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) - 28,145 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.89% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 80,571 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 205,090 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 15,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $330.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $143.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 52,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 72,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $195.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 28,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $180.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09.

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.