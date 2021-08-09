Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest

GuruFocus runs a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The second-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased in the three months from April 1 to June 30, 2021 and post them into the “comments” section below this article.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does not include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial).

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

(Book photo)

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett’s portfolio of second-quarter buys and sells on or around Aug. 15. We’ll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the first quarter of 2021, Berkshire disclosed a new position in Aon PLC ( AON, Financial), while expanding its holdings of Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ, Financial), The Kroger Co. ( KR, Financial), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. ( MMC, Financial) and RH ( RH, Financial).

The conglomerate also sold out of its positions in Synchrony Financial ( SYF, Financial) and Suncor Energy Inc. ( SU, Financial) as well as trimmed its Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial) and Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC, Financial) stakes, among others.

What did it do in the second quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett’s portfolio here.

Don’t forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!