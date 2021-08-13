Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Paychex Inc, Sells Alcon Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: TSM, PAYX,
- Added Positions: BKNG, PGR,
- Reduced Positions: ALC, BMY, GOOGL, FB, EW, MSI, TSCO, PYPL, AAPL, CDW, MSFT, KEYS, SBUX, EA, V, CPRT, FRC, ODFL, SPGI, USB, BP, JNJ,
These are the top 5 holdings of David Rolfe
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,316 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,562 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 148,764 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 483,536 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 151,952 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 118,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
