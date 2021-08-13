Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Paychex Inc, Sells Alcon Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: TSM, PAYX,

Investment company Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Paychex Inc, sells Alcon Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Wedgewood Partners, Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,316 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,562 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Facebook Inc (FB) - 148,764 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 483,536 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 151,952 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 118,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.