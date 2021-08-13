Logo
Cavalier Investments Buys Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Softw

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cavalier Investments (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cavalier Investments. As of 2021Q2, Cavalier Investments owns 94 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cavalier Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cavalier+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cavalier Investments
  1. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 247,641 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.13%
  2. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) - 443,963 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1432.23%
  3. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 418,937 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1401.08%
  4. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 103,229 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.69%
  5. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 27,606 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM)

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.09 and $20.79, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 238,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.42 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $110.93. The stock is now traded at around $107.337400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 39,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United States Oil Fund (USO)

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.28 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $45.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 72,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 36,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $188.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 18,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.17 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 54,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1432.23%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 443,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1401.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 418,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 3401.19%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 55,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 312.77%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 15,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 95.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 247,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 101.34%. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $94.58, with an estimated average price of $90.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.552000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 69,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY)

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $84.15 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $89.96.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The sale prices were between $26.05 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cavalier Investments. Also check out:

1. Cavalier Investments's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cavalier Investments's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cavalier Investments's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cavalier Investments keeps buying
