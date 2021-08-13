Cavalier Investments Buys Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Softw

New Purchases: VNM, XHS, USO, XRT, VAW, OGIG, SPYG, VFH, SPYV, SPDW, VUG, EWO, XLV, GLDI, GHYB, EWX, MLPA, STIP, XOP, GLD, VNQ,

VNM, XHS, USO, XRT, VAW, OGIG, SPYG, VFH, SPYV, SPDW, VUG, EWO, XLV, GLDI, GHYB, EWX, MLPA, STIP, XOP, GLD, VNQ, Added Positions: DBC, DBA, XLI, SPY, XLF, KCE, XLE, BJK, XHB, SRLN, USHY, QYLD, RYT, USMV, SMH, IVV, EFA, IPAY, PTH, PSP, IAI, XLC, EWT, XAR, EWY, IHI, KRE, CWB, SDIV, XLRE, DIV, QQQ,

DBC, DBA, XLI, SPY, XLF, KCE, XLE, BJK, XHB, SRLN, USHY, QYLD, RYT, USMV, SMH, IVV, EFA, IPAY, PTH, PSP, IAI, XLC, EWT, XAR, EWY, IHI, KRE, CWB, SDIV, XLRE, DIV, QQQ, Reduced Positions: IBUY, LIT, IWM, ADSK, IJH, ABT, ACN, GOOG, FB, MSFT, V, NOW,

IBUY, LIT, IWM, ADSK, IJH, ABT, ACN, GOOG, FB, MSFT, V, NOW, Sold Out: SKYY, SOXX, IGV, XBI, WOOD, EWH, EWA, HDV, MDYG, IVOL, EWJ, SLYV, SVXY, FOXA, CSCO, DOCU, JD, SWKS, KLAC, ILMN, XSD, CLOU, JNK, ADBE, MA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cavalier Investments. As of 2021Q2, Cavalier Investments owns 94 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 247,641 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.13% Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) - 443,963 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1432.23% Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 418,937 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1401.08% SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 103,229 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.69% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 27,606 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.09 and $20.79, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 238,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.42 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $110.93. The stock is now traded at around $107.337400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 39,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.28 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $45.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 72,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 36,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $188.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 18,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.17 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 54,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1432.23%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 443,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1401.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 418,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 3401.19%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 55,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 312.77%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 15,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 95.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 247,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments added to a holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 101.34%. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $94.58, with an estimated average price of $90.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.552000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 69,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $84.15 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $89.96.

Cavalier Investments sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The sale prices were between $26.05 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.88.