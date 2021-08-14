Capital Counsel Llc Buys Qualcomm Inc, Sells , Merck Inc, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: QCOM,
- Added Positions: MSFT, CME, JNJ, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: IDXX, ECL, MRK, GOOG, ADBE, ADP, AAPL, PG, FLO, HUBB, MA, DIS, SM, IONS, MRNA, LOW, JPM, IBM, HON, AMGN,
- Sold Out: VAR, CSCO, PYPL, PKI, AKAM, CRUS,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL COUNSEL LLC
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 508,481 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 190,095 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Visa Inc (V) - 815,775 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 70,902 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 749,649 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
Capital Counsel Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 300,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Capital Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $80.32.
