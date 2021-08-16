Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc Buys Everest Re Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Trip.com Group, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: RE, ANTM,
- Added Positions: TME, BABA, BIDU, CB, CHKP, LBTYA, MDT, FCN, LVS, ICE, PEP, VOD, KB, KGC, EOG, BP, AEM, ABEV, NLOK, WM, IONS, AYI, KURA, DCTH, ATRA, CABA,
- Reduced Positions: CTSH, TCOM, AON, CMCSA, BRK.B, AAP, HIG, AFG, ORCL, OTIS, BKNG, AZO, MMSI, HTA, CSCO, LOW, KR, BMY, JWN, INFY, EXC, RTX, CHTR, BIIB, TLK,
- Sold Out: COG, CPT, ALXN, YUMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of ALTRINSIC GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 2,233,359 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 1,121,473 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.41%
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,911,181 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41%
- Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 10,885,718 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
- Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 659,815 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $271.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 659,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $376.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 144.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 6,057,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 75.30%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 551,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 44.11%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 566,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69. The stock is now traded at around $144.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 184,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 351,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KB Financial Group Inc (KB)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in KB Financial Group Inc by 153.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $53.15, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 186,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of ALTRINSIC GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC.
1. ALTRINSIC GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALTRINSIC GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALTRINSIC GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALTRINSIC GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
