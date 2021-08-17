Logo
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. Buys The Beauty Health Co, Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, Natural Order Acquisition Corp, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, , Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company K2 Principal Fund, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys The Beauty Health Co, Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, Natural Order Acquisition Corp, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp, sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, , Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Tower Semiconductor, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, K2 Principal Fund, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, K2 Principal Fund, L.p. owns 322 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/k2+principal+fund%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.
  1. Boeing Co (BA) - 170,000 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
  2. InMode Ltd (INMD) - 304,000 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Beauty Health Co (SKIN) - 1,580,580 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 155,000 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 405,000 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 1,580,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQU)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,225,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Natural Order Acquisition Corp (NOAC)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,053,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 888,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $19.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 383,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NLITU)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 70.10%. The purchase prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 210,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gores Metropoulos II Inc (GMII)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Gores Metropoulos II Inc by 396.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,022,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 552.53%. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 93,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,528,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (BPYU)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in by 135.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 541,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (PRAH)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in by 373.84%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Sold Out: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Sold Out: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.. Also check out:

1. K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. keeps buying
