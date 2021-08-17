K2 Principal Fund, L.p. Buys The Beauty Health Co, Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, Natural Order Acquisition Corp, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, , Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Beauty Health Co, Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, Natural Order Acquisition Corp, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp, sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, , Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Tower Semiconductor, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, K2 Principal Fund, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, K2 Principal Fund, L.p. owns 322 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/k2+principal+fund%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Boeing Co (BA) - 170,000 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. InMode Ltd (INMD) - 304,000 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. The Beauty Health Co (SKIN) - 1,580,580 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 155,000 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 405,000 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 1,580,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,225,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,053,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 888,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $19.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 383,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 70.10%. The purchase prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 210,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Gores Metropoulos II Inc by 396.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,022,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 552.53%. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 93,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,528,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in by 135.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 541,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in by 373.84%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.