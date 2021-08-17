K2 Principal Fund, L.p. Buys The Beauty Health Co, Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, Natural Order Acquisition Corp, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, , Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: SKIN, GACQU, NOAC, SVOK, PMT, NLITU, HZON, RAMMU, KSU, NUAN, NAV, IVAN, BRPM, LMNX, VER, RMGB, PPD, ENFA, FGNA, MAQCU, ROT, AGAC.U, PTK, MACU, MBTC, GLSPT, LSAQ, VII, DNZ, HCIC, BRIVU, SII, LEV, IGNY, DKDCA, HSAQ, ADVM, THCA, KWAC, LAAAU, CLDR, OTECU, FTVIU, ACIC, ESM, AFAQ, CRSR, MAAC, IIII, SPKAU, DGNS, KURI, JUGGU, COVA, WBT, AMHC, FTPA, CHAQ, DBDR, CFV, PRPC, MCAE, WRI, PTIC, SVAC, ZNTE, MDH, MPAC, KNL, FLY, DILAU, AUPH, ALUS, SOLY, LCAP, BWAC, ACBA, ATAI, IAG, USCR, AGBA, CFAC, MRAC, ACKIT, CLBR.U, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, DISCK, ALTA, DSSI, CFIV, ORBC, PICC, CFFE, MAQC, FBC, EBSB, ALAC, LEGO, AAQC, FMIV, XOG, FSNB, EAC, PGRW, AGAC, PUCK, MACQ, UFS, EXFO, HOME, SFTW, FUSE, GNPK, SNR, AUS, ONB, BTTR, BPFH, PCG, ESSC, CLAS, CAI, MX, FOCS, SCPE, BTWN, BREZ, NEBC, DLCA, ROSS, BHC, PLMI, CADE, PAIC, NGAC, VVOS, SCOA, HCCC, BAMR, FCAC, KIN,
- Added Positions: HHC, GMII, INMD, PRPB, BPYU, PRAH, BOAC, MXIM, ACEV, SPWH, GRA, INFO, MGLN, TLND, CSV, RBAC, CAP, PNM, XLNX, MERC, ALXN, GLEO, XPOA, ATH, CIT, CHPM, ZBH, PBCT, TINV, HZAC, ABEV, DUST, WORK, GOGO, AAC,
- Reduced Positions: PFSI, NMRK, UA, PSTH, WLTW, MNR, BGCP, VXX, CDOR,
- Sold Out: VAR, VSPR, TSEM, MTSI, TLRY, TLRY, CMD, GWPH, FLIR, CRSA, CCX, CKH, ESM.U, CRHM, COOP, WPM, HIG, PACE, AYX, PFPT, PRPC.U, FPAC, FPAC, GOOS, ASZ.U, FROG, PICC.U, PS, PRSP, TLRY, TLRY, SMH, CLGX, CATM, FSNB.U, GLUU, VSPRU, CTB, RNET, CVII.U, Z, FIII, IIVI, GSEVU, WDR, KVSA, DISCA,
For the details of K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/k2+principal+fund%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.
- Boeing Co (BA) - 170,000 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
- InMode Ltd (INMD) - 304,000 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio.
- The Beauty Health Co (SKIN) - 1,580,580 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 155,000 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 405,000 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 1,580,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQU)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,225,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Natural Order Acquisition Corp (NOAC)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,053,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 888,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $19.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 383,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NLITU)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 70.10%. The purchase prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 210,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gores Metropoulos II Inc (GMII)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Gores Metropoulos II Inc by 396.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,022,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 552.53%. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 93,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,528,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (BPYU)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in by 135.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 541,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (PRAH)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in by 373.84%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.Sold Out: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1.Sold Out: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.
