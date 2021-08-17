S&T Bank Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: LUMN, QCOM, BK, CVX, MCD, SHOP, IDEX,
- Added Positions: CL, VZ, ABBV, BRK.B, INTC, LUV, FLO, AMSF, SYF, CVS, SJM, PNC, STBA, LDOS, MKC, CHKP, CF, BKNG, UNH, PYPL, ABT, KMB, IEFA, ARCC, ABC, NLSN, FFIV, CMI, STMP, PEP, PPL, CMCSA, THS, MRK, JPM, JNJ, T,
- Reduced Positions: VLUE, USMV, AEO, MDP, EMLP, ACM, QUAL, F, MDRX, WDC, FL, FTNT, AMN, PII, MYGN, JCOM, MTUM, DOW, IVV, EAF, FCN, AAPL, HTGC, FHI, IWF, IWD, NEE, IWM, BAC, PG, SPY,
- Sold Out: STND, IFF, MARA, DGX, ADXS, PTN, TRX,
These are the top 5 holdings of S&T Bank
- S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) - 1,066,832 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Meredith Corp (MDP) - 473,051 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 340,304 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 90,763 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 460,427 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
S&T Bank initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 185,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
S&T Bank initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
S&T Bank initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
S&T Bank initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
S&T Bank initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1471.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
S&T Bank initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $239.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
S&T Bank added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
S&T Bank added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 39.51%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
S&T Bank added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 80.21%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.493800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
S&T Bank added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2113.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 589 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
S&T Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Standard AVB Financial Corp (STND)
S&T Bank sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $33, with an estimated average price of $32.85.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
S&T Bank sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)
S&T Bank sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
S&T Bank sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.Sold Out: Palatin Technologies Inc (PTN)
S&T Bank sold out a holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.59.Sold Out: Advaxis Inc (ADXS)
S&T Bank sold out a holding in Advaxis Inc. The sale prices were between $0.37 and $0.78, with an estimated average price of $0.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of S&T Bank.
1. S&T Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. S&T Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. S&T Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that S&T Bank keeps buying
