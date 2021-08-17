S&T Bank Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: LUMN, QCOM, BK, CVX, MCD, SHOP, IDEX,

LUMN, QCOM, BK, CVX, MCD, SHOP, IDEX, Added Positions: CL, VZ, ABBV, BRK.B, INTC, LUV, FLO, AMSF, SYF, CVS, SJM, PNC, STBA, LDOS, MKC, CHKP, CF, BKNG, UNH, PYPL, ABT, KMB, IEFA, ARCC, ABC, NLSN, FFIV, CMI, STMP, PEP, PPL, CMCSA, THS, MRK, JPM, JNJ, T,

CL, VZ, ABBV, BRK.B, INTC, LUV, FLO, AMSF, SYF, CVS, SJM, PNC, STBA, LDOS, MKC, CHKP, CF, BKNG, UNH, PYPL, ABT, KMB, IEFA, ARCC, ABC, NLSN, FFIV, CMI, STMP, PEP, PPL, CMCSA, THS, MRK, JPM, JNJ, T, Reduced Positions: VLUE, USMV, AEO, MDP, EMLP, ACM, QUAL, F, MDRX, WDC, FL, FTNT, AMN, PII, MYGN, JCOM, MTUM, DOW, IVV, EAF, FCN, AAPL, HTGC, FHI, IWF, IWD, NEE, IWM, BAC, PG, SPY,

VLUE, USMV, AEO, MDP, EMLP, ACM, QUAL, F, MDRX, WDC, FL, FTNT, AMN, PII, MYGN, JCOM, MTUM, DOW, IVV, EAF, FCN, AAPL, HTGC, FHI, IWF, IWD, NEE, IWM, BAC, PG, SPY, Sold Out: STND, IFF, MARA, DGX, ADXS, PTN, TRX,

Investment company S&T Bank Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Qualcomm Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Chevron Corp, sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S&T Bank. As of 2021Q2, S&T Bank owns 133 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S&T Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s%26t+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) - 1,066,832 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Meredith Corp (MDP) - 473,051 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 340,304 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 90,763 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 460,427 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%

S&T Bank initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 185,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1471.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $239.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 39.51%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 80.21%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.493800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2113.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $33, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.59.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Advaxis Inc. The sale prices were between $0.37 and $0.78, with an estimated average price of $0.51.