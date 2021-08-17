Lodge Hill Capital, LLC Buys Southwest Airlines Co, BorgWarner Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Carlisle Inc, Athene Holding, Steel Dynamics Inc

New Purchases: LUV, BWA, F, TDG, HSIC, ST, BKNG, RDS.A, BC, KRA, CURO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southwest Airlines Co, BorgWarner Inc, Ford Motor Co, TransDigm Group Inc, Henry Schein Inc, sells Carlisle Inc, Athene Holding, Steel Dynamics Inc, Textron Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lodge Hill Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lodge Hill Capital, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 465,000 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 180,122 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.57% Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) - 610,000 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.86% BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 365,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 92,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00%

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.005300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 1,135,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $602.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Oshkosh Corp by 63.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28. The stock is now traded at around $114.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 180,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.62 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $63.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 125,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46.