Lodge Hill Capital, LLC Buys Southwest Airlines Co, BorgWarner Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Carlisle Inc, Athene Holding, Steel Dynamics Inc

- New Purchases: LUV, BWA, F, TDG, HSIC, ST, BKNG, RDS.A, BC, KRA, CURO,
- Added Positions: OSK, PDCO, SLB, GD, FMC, MCRI, BA,
- Reduced Positions: CSL, ATH, APO, WAB, VNT, AMZN, WCC, RS,
- Sold Out: STLD, TXT,
For the details of Lodge Hill Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lodge+hill+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lodge Hill Capital, LLC
- Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 465,000 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 180,122 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.57%
- Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) - 610,000 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.86%
- BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 365,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 92,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00%
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.005300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 1,135,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $602.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Oshkosh Corp by 63.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28. The stock is now traded at around $114.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 180,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.62 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $63.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 125,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)
Lodge Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lodge Hill Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Lodge Hill Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lodge Hill Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lodge Hill Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lodge Hill Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment