Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Boeing Co, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Albertsons Inc, Chart Industries Inc

We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Boeing Co, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Albertsons Inc, Chart Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westport, CT, based Investment company Northeast Financial Consultants Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Boeing Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, AT&T Inc, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Albertsons Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc. As of 2021Q2, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owns 348 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northeast+financial+consultants+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 675,088 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,608,465 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.68%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 395,049 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 555,077 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 228,679 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $29.08, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 73,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.71 and $94.8, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 358,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,608,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 387.29%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $219.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 304.17%. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 79,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 756.35%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 154,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 532,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6.

Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $60.92 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc. Also check out:

1. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northeast Financial Consultants Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider