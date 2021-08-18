Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Boeing Co, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Albertsons Inc, Chart Industries Inc

New Purchases: SPYG, TDUP, XLC, PEJ, HRMY, RFG, MOO, OCSL, TSLX, AINV, PRGO, EFG, OGN, MRNA, ARKF, LYFT, WHD, THRY, TYG, TGT, LGND, EXPD, FWONK, CNYA, UNP, MMC, LOW, URA,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Boeing Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, AT&T Inc, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Albertsons Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc. As of 2021Q2, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owns 348 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northeast+financial+consultants+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 675,088 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,608,465 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.68% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 395,049 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 555,077 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 228,679 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $29.08, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 73,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.71 and $94.8, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 358,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,608,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 387.29%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $219.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 304.17%. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 79,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 756.35%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 154,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 532,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $60.92 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.