Builders Union LLP Buys Farfetch, Sea, Unity Software Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: FTCH, AGC, APP,

FTCH, AGC, APP, Added Positions: SE, U, SHOP, SNAP,

SE, U, SHOP, SNAP, Reduced Positions: PYPL, LULU, MTCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, Sea, Unity Software Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, AppLovin Corp, sells PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Builders Union LLP. As of 2021Q2, Builders Union LLP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,090,000 shares, 56.17% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 400,000 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 172,500 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.70% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 407,300 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35% Unity Software Inc (U) - 220,100 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.82%

Builders Union LLP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Builders Union LLP initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 816,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Builders Union LLP initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $65.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 121,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Builders Union LLP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $321.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 172,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Builders Union LLP added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 71.82%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.602300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 220,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Builders Union LLP reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 63.5%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.29%. Builders Union LLP still held 56,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.