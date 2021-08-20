Dempze Nancy E Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells 3M Co, Emerson Electric Co, State Street Corporation

New Purchases: TXN,

TXN, Added Positions: RDSMY, HON, NKE, AMZN, UNH, PG, UL, TJX, AAPL, ILMN, GOOG, JPM, NVDA, V, SYK, BDX, TMO, VZ, UNP, CL, MRK,

RDSMY, HON, NKE, AMZN, UNH, PG, UL, TJX, AAPL, ILMN, GOOG, JPM, NVDA, V, SYK, BDX, TMO, VZ, UNP, CL, MRK, Reduced Positions: ABT, GOOGL, MSFT, PYPL, JNJ, DHR, CVS, ABBV, NVS, RTX, INTC, DIS, MA, MTD, ADP, ROK, HD, XLNX, FISV, ITW,

ABT, GOOGL, MSFT, PYPL, JNJ, DHR, CVS, ABBV, NVS, RTX, INTC, DIS, MA, MTD, ADP, ROK, HD, XLNX, FISV, ITW, Sold Out: MMM, EMR, STT, XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells 3M Co, Emerson Electric Co, State Street Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dempze Nancy E. As of 2021Q2, Dempze Nancy E owns 54 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dempze Nancy E's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dempze+nancy+e/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,836 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 19,369 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,005 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,478 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 24,362 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $184.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 50.55%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 32,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 59.37%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.