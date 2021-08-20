Logo
Dempze Nancy E Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells 3M Co, Emerson Electric Co, State Street Corporation

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dempze Nancy E (Current Portfolio) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells 3M Co, Emerson Electric Co, State Street Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dempze Nancy E. As of 2021Q2, Dempze Nancy E owns 54 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dempze Nancy E's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dempze+nancy+e/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dempze Nancy E
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,836 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 19,369 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,005 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,478 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  5. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 24,362 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $184.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 50.55%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 32,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 59.37%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dempze Nancy E. Also check out:

