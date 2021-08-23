Puzo Michael J Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells 3M Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Oracle Corp

New Purchases: AMT, WFC,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, American Tower Corp, Wells Fargo, sells 3M Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Oracle Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Puzo Michael J. As of 2021Q2, Puzo Michael J owns 72 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,415 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,098 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,504 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 45,141 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 56,660 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 79,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $229.623800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.