Puzo Michael J Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells 3M Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: AMT, WFC,
- Added Positions: RDSMY, NKE, HON, TJX, ROK, BDX, UL,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, INTC, GOOGL, AAPL, MSFT, DHR, MA, PYPL, ATR, BRK.B, ABT, ABBV, CNI, ADP, NVS, NSRGY, FISV, JNJ, ADI, PEP, EMR, CVS, XOM, HD, OZK, DIS, CL, RHHBY, GILD, ILMN, UNH, FIS, XLNX, CSCO, TXN, UNP, IDXX, CAT, V, ESBA, LLY, DE, EOG, FB, ECL,
- Sold Out: ORCL,
These are the top 5 holdings of PUZO MICHAEL J
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,415 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,098 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,504 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 45,141 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 56,660 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Puzo Michael J initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)
Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 79,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $229.623800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.
