Holderness Investments Co Buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan Municipal ETF

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan Municipal ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holderness Investments Co. As of 2021Q2, Holderness Investments Co owns 216 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,834 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,433 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,811 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 78,161 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,939 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 123,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $670.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1034.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 50.04%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.507500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $456.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $695.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-06-30.