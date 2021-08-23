Logo
Holderness Investments Co Buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan Municipal ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Holderness Investments Co (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan Municipal ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holderness Investments Co. As of 2021Q2, Holderness Investments Co owns 216 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holderness+investments+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,834 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,433 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,811 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 78,161 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,939 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
New Purchase: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 123,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (DRIV)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $670.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1034.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 50.04%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.507500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $456.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $695.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO. Also check out:

1. HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO keeps buying
