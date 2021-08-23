Somerville Kurt F Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells 3M Co, General Electric Co, Welltower Inc

- New Purchases: ADBE, NEE,
- Added Positions: RDSMY, NKE, HON, BDX, UL, TJX, PG, RTX, XYL, JPM, WM, CRSP,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, GOOGL, INTC, AAPL, PYPL, MSFT, MA, ORA, CB, DHR, UNP, TPL, RHHBY, EOG, XOM, GIS, CSCO, WELL, HSY, ABBV, BRK.B, ORCL, COP, MS, NVDA, V, AXP, CSL, ALB, STT, MRK, J, CI, TT, ITW, KO,
- Sold Out: GE,
For the details of SOMERVILLE KURT F's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/somerville+kurt+f/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SOMERVILLE KURT F
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,668 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,098 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 98,077 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,417 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 123,643 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $650.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)
Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 58.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 155,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $229.623800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of SOMERVILLE KURT F. Also check out:
