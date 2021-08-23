Somerville Kurt F Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells 3M Co, General Electric Co, Welltower Inc

New Purchases: ADBE, NEE,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Adobe Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells 3M Co, General Electric Co, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerville Kurt F. As of 2021Q2, Somerville Kurt F owns 102 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,668 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,098 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 98,077 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,417 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 123,643 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $650.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerville Kurt F initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 58.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 155,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerville Kurt F added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $229.623800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerville Kurt F sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.