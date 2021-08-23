Lion Street Advisors, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: MSFT, VIG, HD, VCSH, BIV, LVHD, ORLY, VTI, CWB, AMZN, VOO, XOM, CTAS, FB, CAT, JNJ, ES, BR, SO, CSCO, MMM, FLOT, VZ, SPHD, T, VYM, BLV, TSLA, MRO, PEP, ADP, SMMV, LYV, SIX, GEL, MGM, BND, IWR, GIS, F, OXY, SDY, VT, NOBL, IJR, REGL, TWTR, COP, SCHZ, HYLD, RYU, MORT, TIP, CFMS, BSV, YCBD, HIG, GSK, TLRY, TLRY,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, AAPL,
- Sold Out: ARKW, OKE, UVXY, MDT, ARKK, HWM, ARKG, CLF, TTD, LAC, APT,
For the details of Lion Street Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lion+street+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lion Street Advisors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,661 shares, 26.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 1,700 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 567 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 300 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.91%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,200 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.16%. The holding were 2,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.55%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.49 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.060700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35.
