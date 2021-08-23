Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Sells First American Financial Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Valvoline Inc

Investment company Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar Tree Inc, sells First American Financial Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Valvoline Inc, Progressive Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying
- New Purchases: DLTR,
- Reduced Positions: FAF, AER, VVV, LBRDK, CMCSA, AON, NSP, HCA, FISV, WLTW,
- Sold Out: PGR,
For the details of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aryeh+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 30,799 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.39%
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 29,727 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.77%
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 27,087 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.75%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 25,849 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.96%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 21,035 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.15%
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 14,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment