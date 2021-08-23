Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Sells First American Financial Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Valvoline Inc

New Purchases: DLTR,

DLTR, Reduced Positions: FAF, AER, VVV, LBRDK, CMCSA, AON, NSP, HCA, FISV, WLTW,

FAF, AER, VVV, LBRDK, CMCSA, AON, NSP, HCA, FISV, WLTW, Sold Out: PGR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar Tree Inc, sells First American Financial Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Valvoline Inc, Progressive Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 30,799 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.39% First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 29,727 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.77% Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 27,087 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.75% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 25,849 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.96% Aon PLC (AON) - 21,035 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.15%

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 14,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.