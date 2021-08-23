Nia Impact Advisors, Llc Buys Where Food Comes From Inc, Hull Tactical US ETF, Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

- New Purchases: WFCF, HTUS, JSTC,
- Added Positions: BEPC, HASI, CRSP, EDIT, IBM, SPWR, MAXN, FSLR, AAPL, SQ, TSLA, RUN, MRNA, TSM, ETSY, SWCH, AZRE, TPIC, SPLK, STM, DLR, KNDI, FTNT, SGEN, ADSK, OLED, SEDG, PSTI, PHG, XYL, AMRC, SCS, PANW, TEAM, HAIN, MTLS, SCHN, CWT, GILD, MLHR, SRPT, HOLX, OSUR, HRZN,
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 48,204 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 44,419 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 209,621 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 56,519 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 145,361 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Where Food Comes From Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 109,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS)
Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Hull Tactical US ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.921300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 43,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC)
Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $17.38, with an estimated average price of $16.97. The stock is now traded at around $17.645800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 56,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.
