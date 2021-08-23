Nia Impact Advisors, Llc Buys Where Food Comes From Inc, Hull Tactical US ETF, Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

New Purchases: WFCF, HTUS, JSTC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Where Food Comes From Inc, Hull Tactical US ETF, Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nia Impact Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Nia Impact Advisors, Llc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 48,204 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 44,419 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 209,621 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 56,519 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 145,361 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Where Food Comes From Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 109,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Hull Tactical US ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.921300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 43,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $17.38, with an estimated average price of $16.97. The stock is now traded at around $17.645800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 56,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.