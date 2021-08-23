Valley Forge Capital Management, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Sells Aspen Technology Inc

Investment company Valley Forge Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, sells Aspen Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Forge Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Valley Forge Capital Management, LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of Valley Forge Capital Management, LP
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 1,272,544 shares, 20.29% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,352,814 shares, 19.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 1,155,246 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio.
- Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 671,509 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,715 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4173.34%
Valley Forge Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 4173.34%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.27%. The holding were 78,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Valley Forge Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.
