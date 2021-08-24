Resolution Capital Ltd Buys Essex Property Trust Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, Sells Realty Income Corp, Americold Realty Trust, American Campus Communities Inc

- New Purchases: REXR, RYN,
- Added Positions: ESS, KIM, FRT, WELL, KRC, CUBE, PSA, ELS, INVH, CPT, TRNO, UE,
- Reduced Positions: COLD, ACC, PEAK, PLD, DLR, EQR, AMT, ARE, SWCH,
- Sold Out: O, DEA, BNL,
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 7,618,688 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 17,772,094 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 7,712,052 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.36%
- Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) - 6,378,798 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.46%
- Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) - 19,180,185 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.04%
Resolution Capital Ltd initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $55.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,240,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rayonier Inc (RYN)
Resolution Capital Ltd initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.25 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 3,288,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 86.86%. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $317.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,059,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 19,180,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,690,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)
Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.Sold Out: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12.Sold Out: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37.
