Resolution Capital Ltd Buys Essex Property Trust Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, Sells Realty Income Corp, Americold Realty Trust, American Campus Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sydney, Nsw, C3, based Investment company Resolution Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Essex Property Trust Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, Rayonier Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, sells Realty Income Corp, Americold Realty Trust, American Campus Communities Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc, Switch Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resolution Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Resolution Capital Ltd owns 24 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resolution Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resolution+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resolution Capital Ltd
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 7,618,688 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  2. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 17,772,094 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  3. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 7,712,052 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.36%
  4. Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) - 6,378,798 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.46%
  5. Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) - 19,180,185 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.04%
New Purchase: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Resolution Capital Ltd initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $55.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,240,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

Resolution Capital Ltd initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.25 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 3,288,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 86.86%. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $317.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,059,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 19,180,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,690,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Sold Out: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Sold Out: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37.



