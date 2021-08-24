Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc Buys Cars.com Inc, Organon, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Sells McKesson Corp, Yum Brands Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc Buys Cars.com Inc, Organon, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Sells McKesson Corp, Yum Brands Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cars.com Inc, Organon, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, National Beverage Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, sells McKesson Corp, Yum Brands Inc, , Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knightsbridge+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 204,652 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 353,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12%
  3. Insperity Inc (NSP) - 139,404 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 267,692 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,822 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
New Purchase: Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cars.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 512,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 215,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 144,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 73,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Computer Task Group Inc (CTG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Computer Task Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in National Beverage Corp by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $44.73 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 131,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Farmer Bros Co by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $7.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 177,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $90.66 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.16. The stock is now traded at around $107.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.66 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider