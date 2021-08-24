Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc Buys Cars.com Inc, Organon, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Sells McKesson Corp, Yum Brands Inc,

New Purchases: CARS, OGN, SPTI, OUNZ, GSEW, CTG, BLK, ACN, IWM,

CARS, OGN, SPTI, OUNZ, GSEW, CTG, BLK, ACN, IWM, Added Positions: FIZZ, FARM, WFCPL.PFD, SPLG, IUSG, JQUA, DGRO, AMZN, BRK.B, IWR, BACPL.PFD, SEB, WFC, HCA, IVV, VTI, FB, JNJ, MGK, GD, SPSM, AXP, GOOG,

FIZZ, FARM, WFCPL.PFD, SPLG, IUSG, JQUA, DGRO, AMZN, BRK.B, IWR, BACPL.PFD, SEB, WFC, HCA, IVV, VTI, FB, JNJ, MGK, GD, SPSM, AXP, GOOG, Reduced Positions: MCK, SPDW, GOOGL, TWTR, PAYX, SPSB, PTVE, UHAL,

MCK, SPDW, GOOGL, TWTR, PAYX, SPSB, PTVE, UHAL, Sold Out: YUM, ITE, INFI, CTSH, GNTX,

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cars.com Inc, Organon, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, National Beverage Corp, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, sells McKesson Corp, Yum Brands Inc, , Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 204,652 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 353,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12% Insperity Inc (NSP) - 139,404 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 267,692 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,822 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cars.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 512,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 215,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 144,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 73,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Computer Task Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in National Beverage Corp by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $44.73 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 131,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Farmer Bros Co by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $7.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 177,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $90.66 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.16. The stock is now traded at around $107.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.66 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.