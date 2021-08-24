Logo
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, CarGurus Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Sells Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, SLM Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, CarGurus Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, sells Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, SLM Corp, Signature Bank, WR Berkley Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco. As of 2021Q2, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco owns 40 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/philadelphia+financial+management+of+san+francisco%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC
  1. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) - 443,062 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.11%
  2. Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 400,732 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 318,273 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 360.93%
  4. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 428,500 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.63%
  5. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 461,904 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.39%
New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 400,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 528,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $155.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 87,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 196,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 354,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ready Capital Corp (RC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Ready Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.38 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $14.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 496,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 360.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 318,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 126.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 461,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc by 39.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.11 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $44.51. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 443,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in AFC Gamma Inc by 54.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.989800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 591,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in HCI Group Inc by 66.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.52 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 100,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Broadway Financial Corp by 102.16%. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $3.45, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $3.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,264,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $116.47.

Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $72.74 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $77.84.

Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $56.

Sold Out: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC. Also check out:

1. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC keeps buying
