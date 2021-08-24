Whitebox Advisors Llc Buys Valaris, Gulfport Energy Corp, Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Valaris, Gulfport Energy Corp, Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whitebox Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Whitebox Advisors Llc owns 472 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 900,000 shares, 24.63% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 505,000 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 5,125,000 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 2,503,618 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Grifols SA (GRFS) - 2,952,783 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 2,503,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 594,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 11,943,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 5,845,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,184,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 548,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 389,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 94.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp by 85.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 162,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in MBIA Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.66 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Recharge Acquisition Corp by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 102,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $55.41.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.97, with an estimated average price of $90.11.