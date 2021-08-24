Whitebox Advisors Llc Buys Valaris, Gulfport Energy Corp, Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Whitebox Advisors Llc Buys Valaris, Gulfport Energy Corp, Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Whitebox Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Valaris, Gulfport Energy Corp, Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whitebox Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Whitebox Advisors Llc owns 472 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whitebox+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 900,000 shares, 24.63% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 505,000 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio.
  3. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 5,125,000 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio.
  4. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 2,503,618 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Grifols SA (GRFS) - 2,952,783 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 2,503,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 594,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 11,943,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 5,845,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,184,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 548,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 389,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 94.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (TMTS)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp by 85.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 162,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MBIA Inc (MBI)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in MBIA Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.66 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Recharge Acquisition Corp (RCHG)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Recharge Acquisition Corp by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 102,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIV)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $55.41.

Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39.

Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.97, with an estimated average price of $90.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider