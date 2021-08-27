Francis Chou Comments on Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc. ( RFP, Financial)

As of June 30, 2021, the market price of RFP was US$12.20 per share, up 86.5% from the price of US$6.54 at year end 2020. In spite of that, RFP has been a huge disappointment since our initial purchase some eight years ago. It shows how tough it is to turn around a troubled company despite the best efforts of management. Having said that, it is quite comical to experience how a commodity stock can be hammered beyond all logical comprehension. RFP paid a special dividend of US$1.50 a share in 2018, and it was trading as low as US$1.17 per share in April 2020. Back in March 2020, the company announced that it would buy back 15% of its common shares for US$100 million. At the lowest price of US$1.17, the whole market capitalization would be approximately US$99 million. In other words, instead of buying back 15% of the company with US$100 million, it could repurchase 100% of the company. RFP shares have since recovered 942.7% to US$12.20 as at June 30, 2021.

Rarely do we see such a depressed valuation but when it occurs, the most important thing is not to capitulate when the relevant facts and the investment rationale are strongly in our favor. Our goal is to buy companies at 60 cents on a dollar but if it falls to 10 cents on a dollar, we get more excited. If we had the room to buy more RFP, we would have ceratainly done so. These declines can really test our fortitude and our conviction on being a value manager but we felt that, in time, RFP would be trading closer to its intrinsic value. That was what happened during the first six months of 2021.

One bright spot for the company has been its lumber operations. The high prices for lumber should make up for the declines in its newsprint and specialty papers business segments. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted management’s focus more towards its lumber/pulp/tissue operations and we believe that should generate greater cash flow in the future.

In general, our experience with a commodity business that has virtually no pricing power is to be cautious when management talks about investing in new equipment or upgrades that would significantly lower the cost structure compared to its competitors. That may be true for six months to a couple of years, but in time, competitors will have a new cost structure that is as competitive if not superior to the company. It is the same treadmill where hardly anyone in the industry can make a decent return on the assets invested in the company. The same story can be

seen repeatedly in various commoditized industries. There is no sustainable long-term advantage in a mediocre business with no pricing power. It is important not to get seduced by discount to book value. If the company cannot generate a decent return on book value over a long period of time, that book value is not worth much.

From Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio)'s Chou Associates Fund 2021 semiannual letter.