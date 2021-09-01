A Trio of Stocks Growing Earnings Faster Than Sales

Investors may want to consider the following stocks since they are growing earnings faster than sales, which may indicate efficient operating activities as profit margins increase with growth.

The following companies have five-year revenue growth rates of no less than 5% per year and five-year net income growth rates of no less than 10% per year.

Martin Marietta Materials

The first stock value investors may want to consider is Martin Marietta Materials Inc. ( MLM, Financial), a Raleigh, North Carolina-based building materials supplier to U.S. and international construction companies.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue grow by 6.4% and its trailing 12-month net income grow by 16.2% every year over the last five years.

The stock closed at around $381.25 per share on Tuesday for a market cap of $23.78 billion and a 52-week range of $201.04 to $391.76.

Currently, Martin Marietta Materials pays quarterly dividends. On Sept. 30, it will distribute 61 cents per common share, reflecting a 7.02% upside from the previous payment.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $395.50 per share.

Trimble

The second stock investors may want to consider is Trimble Inc. ( TRMB, Financial), a Sunnyvale, California-based scientific and technical instruments company that provides professionals and field mobile workers worldwide with solutions to improve their work processes.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue grow by 8.1% and its trailing 12-month net income grow by 36.1% every year over the last five years.

The stock closed at around $94.22 per share on Tuesday for a market cap of $23.71 billion and a 52-week range of $46.78 to $96.4874.

Currently, Trimble does not pay a dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and an 8 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $95.33 per share.

TransUnion

The third stock value investors may want to consider is TransUnion ( TRU, Financial), a Chicago-based provider of risk and information services solutions.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue grow by 13.6% and its trailing 12-month net income grow by 93%, on average, every year over the last five years.

The stock closed at around $121.53 per share on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $23.27 billion and a 52-week range of $78.02 to $121.99.

Currently, TransUnion pays a quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per common share with the next payment scheduled for Sept. 9, leading to a forward dividend yield of 0.31% as of Aug. 31.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 4 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and 7 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $132.06 per share.