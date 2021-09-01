Logo
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio Buys Ozon Holdings PLC, Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen, Capitec Bank Holdings, Sells Credicorp, Krka d.d., Globant SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Ozon Holdings PLC, Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen, Capitec Bank Holdings, Grupa Kety SA, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, sells Credicorp, Krka d.d., Globant SA, Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE, SNGN Romgaz SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio owns 32 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/next+gen+emerging+markets+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 28,629 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.05%
  2. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) - 76,901 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio.
  3. Mobile World Investment Corp (MWG) - 929,194 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio.
  4. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of V (VCB) - 777,710 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
  5. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 2,499 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%
New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 25,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPI)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1362.68 and $1730, with an estimated average price of $1552.95. The stock is now traded at around $1897.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 11,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Grupa Kety SA (KTY)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Grupa Kety SA. The purchase prices were between $558 and $661, with an estimated average price of $612.4. The stock is now traded at around $664.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 7,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.87 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 54,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen (FWRY.CA)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen by 157.56%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,906,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Livechat Software SA (LVC)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Livechat Software SA by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $116.6 and $137.8, with an estimated average price of $124.39. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 61,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

Sold Out: SNGN Romgaz SA (SNG)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in SNGN Romgaz SA. The sale prices were between $30.2 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.36.

Sold Out: Edita Food Industries S.A.E (EFID.CA)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Edita Food Industries S.A.E. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $8.61, with an estimated average price of $7.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
