Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio Buys Ozon Holdings PLC, Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen, Capitec Bank Holdings, Sells Credicorp, Krka d.d., Globant SA

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ozon Holdings PLC, Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen, Capitec Bank Holdings, Grupa Kety SA, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, sells Credicorp, Krka d.d., Globant SA, Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE, SNGN Romgaz SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio owns 32 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 28,629 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.05% TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) - 76,901 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Mobile World Investment Corp (MWG) - 929,194 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of V (VCB) - 777,710 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 2,499 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 25,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1362.68 and $1730, with an estimated average price of $1552.95. The stock is now traded at around $1897.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 11,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Grupa Kety SA. The purchase prices were between $558 and $661, with an estimated average price of $612.4. The stock is now traded at around $664.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 7,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.87 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 54,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen by 157.56%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,906,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Livechat Software SA by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $116.6 and $137.8, with an estimated average price of $124.39. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 61,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in SNGN Romgaz SA. The sale prices were between $30.2 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.36.

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Edita Food Industries S.A.E. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $8.61, with an estimated average price of $7.89.