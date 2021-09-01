Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio Buys Ozon Holdings PLC, Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen, Capitec Bank Holdings, Sells Credicorp, Krka d.d., Globant SA

- New Purchases: OZON, CPI, KTY, GDYN,
- Added Positions: FWRY.CA, LVC,
- Reduced Positions: SE, KRKG, GLOB, COMI.CA, MELI, MCB,
- Sold Out: BAP, SNG, EFID.CA,
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 28,629 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.05%
- TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) - 76,901 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio.
- Mobile World Investment Corp (MWG) - 929,194 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio.
- Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of V (VCB) - 777,710 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 2,499 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 25,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPI)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1362.68 and $1730, with an estimated average price of $1552.95. The stock is now traded at around $1897.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 11,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Grupa Kety SA (KTY)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Grupa Kety SA. The purchase prices were between $558 and $661, with an estimated average price of $612.4. The stock is now traded at around $664.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 7,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.87 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 54,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen (FWRY.CA)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen by 157.56%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,906,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Livechat Software SA (LVC)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Livechat Software SA by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $116.6 and $137.8, with an estimated average price of $124.39. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 61,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01.Sold Out: SNGN Romgaz SA (SNG)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in SNGN Romgaz SA. The sale prices were between $30.2 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.36.Sold Out: Edita Food Industries S.A.E (EFID.CA)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Edita Food Industries S.A.E. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $8.61, with an estimated average price of $7.89.
