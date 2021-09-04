Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Discovery Inc, PrairieSky Royalty, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, PrairieSky Royalty, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Becle SAB de CV, Sony Group Corp, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, KKR Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 70 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Foundation Total Return Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+foundation+total+return+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Foundation Total Return Fund
  1. Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR) - 652,122 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bollore SA (BOL) - 1,239,539 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio.
  3. Becle SAB de CV (CUERVO) - 1,205,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.93%
  4. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 74,136 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 860 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 73,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.99 and $1.13, with an estimated average price of $1.06. The stock is now traded at around $1.117000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CIM Commercial Trust Corp (CMCT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CIM Commercial Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.66 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $56.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Becle SAB de CV (CUERVO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Becle SAB de CV by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.63 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 104.58%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $108.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV (BOLSAA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV by 221.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $46.48, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.92.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (PSH)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $25 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Sold Out: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The sale prices were between $19.19 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $20.47.

Reduced: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 67.61%. The sale prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $190.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.94%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 6,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 57.71%. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.61%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 99,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.31%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $281.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 5,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 34.59%. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2895.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 520 shares as of 2021-06-30.



