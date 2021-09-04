Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Discovery Inc, PrairieSky Royalty, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, PrairieSky Royalty, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Becle SAB de CV, Sony Group Corp, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, KKR Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 70 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Foundation Total Return Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+foundation+total+return+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR) - 652,122 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Bollore SA (BOL) - 1,239,539 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Becle SAB de CV (CUERVO) - 1,205,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.93% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 74,136 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 860 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 73,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.99 and $1.13, with an estimated average price of $1.06. The stock is now traded at around $1.117000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CIM Commercial Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.66 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $56.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Becle SAB de CV by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.63 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 104.58%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $108.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV by 221.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $46.48, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.92.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $25 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The sale prices were between $19.19 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $20.47.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 67.61%. The sale prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $190.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.94%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 6,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 57.71%. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.61%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 99,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.31%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $281.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 5,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 34.59%. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2895.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 520 shares as of 2021-06-30.