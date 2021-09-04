Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Malibu Boats Inc, CMC Materials Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Cass Information Systems Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

New Purchases: MBUU, CCMP,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Malibu Boats Inc, CMC Materials Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Koppers Holdings Inc, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Cass Information Systems Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Clean Harbors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 23 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 294,938 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87% The Brink's Co (BCO) - 243,556 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 85,667 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 214,814 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13% Polaris Inc (PII) - 115,169 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $87.59, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 124,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94. The stock is now traded at around $131.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 53,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 74.85%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 190,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Koppers Holdings Inc by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.95 and $38.22, with an estimated average price of $33.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 249,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Cass Information Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.