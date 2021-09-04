Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Malibu Boats Inc, CMC Materials Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Cass Information Systems Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: MBUU, CCMP,
- Added Positions: MGPI, DORM, DAR, MUSA, KOP, TMX, THO, DY, BDC, SAFM, CR, SCL, BCO, EPAC, FTDR, HRC,
- Reduced Positions: CLH, AGCO, NGVT, PII,
- Sold Out: STAY, CASS, BR,
These are the top 5 holdings of SouthernSun Small Cap Fund
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 294,938 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
- The Brink's Co (BCO) - 243,556 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 85,667 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 214,814 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
- Polaris Inc (PII) - 115,169 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $87.59, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 124,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94. The stock is now traded at around $131.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 53,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 74.85%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 190,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Koppers Holdings Inc by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.95 and $38.22, with an estimated average price of $33.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 249,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Cass Information Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $45.06.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.
