Azzad Funds Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Pinterest Inc, II-VI Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

New Purchases: PINS, RGEN, QTWO,

PINS, RGEN, QTWO, Added Positions: CMG, IIVI, MIDD, FIVN, TRMB, KEYS, TYL, GOOS, PAYC, SGEN, ABMD, CRWD, OLED, MPWR, MCHP, ISRG, DOCU, ANET, MRVL, SMG, OKTA, ETSY, ZNGA, SWKS, KLAC,

CMG, IIVI, MIDD, FIVN, TRMB, KEYS, TYL, GOOS, PAYC, SGEN, ABMD, CRWD, OLED, MPWR, MCHP, ISRG, DOCU, ANET, MRVL, SMG, OKTA, ETSY, ZNGA, SWKS, KLAC, Reduced Positions: TWLO, SQ,

TWLO, SQ, Sold Out: PANW, LH, MRVI, MXIM, IAC, ALGN,

Investment company Azzad Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Pinterest Inc, II-VI Inc, Repligen Corp, The Middleby Corp, sells Twilio Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Azzad Funds. As of 2021Q2, Azzad Funds owns 83 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Azzad Ethical Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azzad+ethical+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Teradyne Inc (TER) - 27,625 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 8,607 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 12,522 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 2,234 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.99% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 38,010 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio.

Azzad Funds initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Azzad Funds initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $291.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Azzad Funds initiated holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Azzad Funds added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 73.99%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1864.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Azzad Funds added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Azzad Funds added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $174.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Azzad Funds added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $170.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Azzad Funds added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Azzad Funds added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $465.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62.

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81.

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.