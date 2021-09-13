Logo
Azzad Funds Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Pinterest Inc, II-VI Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Azzad Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Pinterest Inc, II-VI Inc, Repligen Corp, The Middleby Corp, sells Twilio Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Azzad Funds. As of 2021Q2, Azzad Funds owns 83 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Azzad Ethical Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azzad+ethical+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Azzad Ethical Fund
  1. Teradyne Inc (TER) - 27,625 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
  2. DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 8,607 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
  3. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 12,522 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  4. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 2,234 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.99%
  5. CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 38,010 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Azzad Funds initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Azzad Funds initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $291.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Azzad Funds initiated holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Azzad Funds added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 73.99%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1864.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Azzad Funds added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Azzad Funds added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $174.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Azzad Funds added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $170.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Azzad Funds added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Azzad Funds added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $465.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Azzad Funds sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Azzad Ethical Fund. Also check out:

1. Azzad Ethical Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Azzad Ethical Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Azzad Ethical Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Azzad Ethical Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
