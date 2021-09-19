Calvert Social Investment Fund Buys Ball Corp

New Purchases: BLL,

BLL, Reduced Positions: GOOG, XYL, MSFT, V, DHR, VRSK, DG, AMT, MA, ECL, ICE, TJX, FISV, ZTS, APH, LIN, INFO, MMC, INTU, ADBE, FIS, IT, EL, APD, NKE, ORLY, SBUX, MDLZ, AON, SCHW, TEL, CCI, TXN, PEP, EA, COST, SPGI, IEX, ACN, MCO, LH, ISRG,

Investment company Calvert Social Investment Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert Social Investment Fund. As of 2021Q2, Calvert Social Investment Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Calvert Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calvert+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 113,378 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 559,094 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 995,765 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Visa Inc (V) - 1,137,389 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 981,322 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%

Calvert Social Investment Fund initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $92.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 720,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.