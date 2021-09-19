Calvert Social Investment Fund Buys Ball Corp

Investment company Calvert Social Investment Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert Social Investment Fund. As of 2021Q2, Calvert Social Investment Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Calvert Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Calvert Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Calvert Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Calvert Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Calvert Equity Fund keeps buying
- New Purchases: BLL,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, XYL, MSFT, V, DHR, VRSK, DG, AMT, MA, ECL, ICE, TJX, FISV, ZTS, APH, LIN, INFO, MMC, INTU, ADBE, FIS, IT, EL, APD, NKE, ORLY, SBUX, MDLZ, AON, SCHW, TEL, CCI, TXN, PEP, EA, COST, SPGI, IEX, ACN, MCO, LH, ISRG,
For the details of Calvert Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calvert+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Calvert Equity Fund
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 113,378 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 559,094 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 995,765 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,137,389 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 981,322 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
Calvert Social Investment Fund initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $92.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 720,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Calvert Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Calvert Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Calvert Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Calvert Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Calvert Equity Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment