Calvert Variable Series Inc Buys Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, The Travelers Inc, AMETEK Inc

New Purchases: WFC, GS, AZEK,

WFC, GS, AZEK, Added Positions: CLVT, MTCH, VFC, USM, KO, TEL, ICE, BAH, SPGI, ABBV, ATR, TJX, SAN, TMO, BSX, BKR, ADP,

CLVT, MTCH, VFC, USM, KO, TEL, ICE, BAH, SPGI, ABBV, ATR, TJX, SAN, TMO, BSX, BKR, ADP, Reduced Positions: AME, CTSH, TT, ANTM, TMUS, CCEP, WM, AAPL, TXN, DIS, GOOG, MSFT, UNP, SYY, TW, SWK, PNC, V, DHR, TSM, LAMR, PYPL, NEP, MAR, ADI, INTU, ZTS, AGNC, APTV, BPY, NSPB.PFD,

AME, CTSH, TT, ANTM, TMUS, CCEP, WM, AAPL, TXN, DIS, GOOG, MSFT, UNP, SYY, TW, SWK, PNC, V, DHR, TSM, LAMR, PYPL, NEP, MAR, ADI, INTU, ZTS, AGNC, APTV, BPY, NSPB.PFD, Sold Out: JPM, TRV, NCNO, VZ,

Investment company Calvert Variable Series Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, Clarivate PLC, Match Group Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, The Travelers Inc, AMETEK Inc, Ncino Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert Variable Series Inc. As of 2021Q2, Calvert Variable Series Inc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Calvert VP SRI Balanced Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calvert+vp+sri+balanced+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,893 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,229 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,990 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,188 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% Visa Inc (V) - 39,700 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

Calvert Variable Series Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 162,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Series Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Series Inc initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.58 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 74,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Series Inc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 357.48%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 138,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Series Inc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $157.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Series Inc added to a holding in VF Corp by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $69.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Series Inc added to a holding in United States Cellular Corp by 972.73%. The purchase prices were between $34.13 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Series Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Calvert Variable Series Inc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Calvert Variable Series Inc sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.

Calvert Variable Series Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Calvert Variable Series Inc reduced to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 35.78%. The sale prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Calvert Variable Series Inc still held 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.