JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund Buys Ncino Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Chewy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund Buys Ncino Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Chewy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Ncino Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, StepStone Group Inc, sells Centene Corp, Chewy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Premier Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund owns 88 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smid+cap+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund
  1. The Toro Co (TTC) - 77,849 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%
  2. Pool Corp (POOL) - 16,655 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.63%
  3. Waste Connections Inc (WCN) - 61,623 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
  4. Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 28,807 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  5. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 17,003 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 34,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 49,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $482.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $517.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: StepStone Group Inc (STEP)

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in StepStone Group Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 95,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46.

Sold Out: Premier Inc (PINC)

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $34.5.

Reduced: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund reduced to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 23.5%. The sale prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund still held 81,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider