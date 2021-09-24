JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund Buys Ncino Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Chewy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: NCNO,
- Added Positions: PLNT, TYL, WEX, BKI, WSC, MPWR, SBNY, WAL, KNSL, LPLA, MC, STEP, MORN, QTWO, OUT, OCDX, BFAM, PTVE, CGNX, FDS, GNRC, AZPN, LSTR, CERT, THO,
- Reduced Positions: SSNC, POOL, TTC, MAA, TRU, LAZ, FHN, SFBS, WCN, CCK, EGP, IEX, LII, ENV, KNX, CWK, NDSN, WST, LECO, CUBE, NNN, WEN, ATO, WWD, SIVB, BJ, BR, MSA, CCMP, LW, ROLL, CRI, FOCS, EHC, MOH, LKQ, CTLT, SNA,
- Sold Out: CNC, CHWY, PINC,
For the details of JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smid+cap+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund
- The Toro Co (TTC) - 77,849 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%
- Pool Corp (POOL) - 16,655 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.63%
- Waste Connections Inc (WCN) - 61,623 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
- Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 28,807 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 17,003 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 34,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 49,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $482.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $517.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: StepStone Group Inc (STEP)
JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in StepStone Group Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 95,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46.Sold Out: Premier Inc (PINC)
JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $34.5.Reduced: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund reduced to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 23.5%. The sale prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund still held 81,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment