JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund Buys Ncino Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Chewy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ncino Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, StepStone Group Inc, sells Centene Corp, Chewy Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Premier Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund owns 88 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toro Co (TTC) - 77,849 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13% Pool Corp (POOL) - 16,655 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.63% Waste Connections Inc (WCN) - 61,623 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2% Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 28,807 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 17,003 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 34,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 49,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $482.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $517.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund added to a holding in StepStone Group Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 95,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46.

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $34.5.

JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund reduced to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 23.5%. The sale prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. JPMorgan SMID Cap Equity Fund still held 81,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.