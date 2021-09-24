Daniel Loeb Locks In to SentinelOne Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Daniel Loeb Locks In to SentinelOne Holding

Guru makes another addition to the portfolio newcomer

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Sep 24, 2021

Summary

  • Daniel Loeb boosts his position in SentinelOne.
  • Second addition to the position in the third quarter.
Article's Main Image

Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) has revealed an addition to his SentinelOne Inc. (S, Financial) holding according to GuruFocus’ Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

Loeb founded Third Point LLC in 1995 and leads the firm's research activities, portfolio and risk management. Loeb and his firm focus on activist investing and follow an event-driven, value-orientated investment style. He looks for situations in which a catalyst will unlock value and pushes for change with his public letters.

On Sept. 10, the guru boosted the position by 0.75% with the purchase of 200,000 shares. The shares traded at an average price of $63.75 on the day of the purchase. The addition followed closely behind the purchase of 1.15 million shares on July 7. Overall, the purchase had a 0.07% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 41.86%.

1441490415516651520.png

SentinelOne is an autonomous cybersecurity platform. The company's cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and internet of things devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

As of Sept. 24, the stock was trading at $61.93 per share with a market cap of $16.38 billion. While share prices have fallen off in the last week, the stock is trading well above its debut price.

1441438550657601536.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and there is currently a severe warning sign issued for poor financial strength. While the company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 66.28 ranks better than 78.53% of industry competitors, the company has seen increasingly negative cash flows over the last year. Its return on invested capital has also become increasingly negative, suggesting capital efficiency issues.

1441504505119117312.png

Alongside Loeb, guru shareholders in SentinelOne (

S, Financial) include Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio).

Portfolio overview

As of the most recent quarter, Loeb’s portfolio contained 125 stocks, with 34 new holdings. It was valued at $17.07 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 23%. Top holdings include Upstart Holdings Inc. (

UPST, Financial), SentinelOne, PG&E Corp. (PCG, Financial), Intel Corp. (INTC, Financial) and Danaher Corp. (DHR, Financial).

1441442754465894400.png

The top represented sectors are technology (27.52%), financial services (22.21%) and communication services (11.84%).

1441443341324521472.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment