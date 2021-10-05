Lvm Capital Management Ltd Buys iShares Gold Trust, Applied Materials Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Conagra Brands Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: IAU, DHI, IHAK, SBUX, DGRS, BLK, TWLO, LCTX, PPCB, ARTL,

IAU, DHI, IHAK, SBUX, DGRS, BLK, TWLO, LCTX, PPCB, ARTL, Added Positions: AMAT, PFE, LMT, MPW, VZ, NOC, XBI, AXP, NVDA, CSCO, XOM, VWO, IQLT, GOOGL, VRTX, BF.B, FB, JPM, SMH, MA, MO, IBM, CLX, XLV, MDT, XLY, GLD, UNH, RTX, FISV, CAT, BA, AMZN,

AMAT, PFE, LMT, MPW, VZ, NOC, XBI, AXP, NVDA, CSCO, XOM, VWO, IQLT, GOOGL, VRTX, BF.B, FB, JPM, SMH, MA, MO, IBM, CLX, XLV, MDT, XLY, GLD, UNH, RTX, FISV, CAT, BA, AMZN, Reduced Positions: CAG, T, AAPL, MS, ICLR, ABBV, TD, ATVI, AMGN, SYK, DHS, INTC, MMM, DTH, DEO, TMO, V, EES, IJH, IVV, XLK, GOOG, PNC, NFLX, CVX, BMY, BAC,

CAG, T, AAPL, MS, ICLR, ABBV, TD, ATVI, AMGN, SYK, DHS, INTC, MMM, DTH, DEO, TMO, V, EES, IJH, IVV, XLK, GOOG, PNC, NFLX, CVX, BMY, BAC, Sold Out: BABA, BLL, BAX, SLV, SPMD,

Investment company Lvm Capital Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Applied Materials Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Starbucks Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Conagra Brands Inc, AT&T Inc, Ball Corp, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lvm Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Lvm Capital Management Ltd owns 131 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvm+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 436,777 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,483 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 178,902 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,721 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 131,632 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 294,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 90,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 173,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 64,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $45.14. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 42,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $838.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 3234.50%. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $128.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 66,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $204.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $332.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 40.06%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $343.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $44.83 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $47.02.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 88.42%. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Lvm Capital Management Ltd still held 20,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 22.91%. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Lvm Capital Management Ltd still held 251,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $187.28 and $201.76, with an estimated average price of $193.78. The stock is now traded at around $192.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lvm Capital Management Ltd still held 1,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.