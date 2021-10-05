Logo
Lvm Capital Management Ltd Buys iShares Gold Trust, Applied Materials Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Conagra Brands Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lvm Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Applied Materials Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Starbucks Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Conagra Brands Inc, AT&T Inc, Ball Corp, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lvm Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Lvm Capital Management Ltd owns 131 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvm+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 436,777 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,483 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 178,902 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  4. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,721 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 131,632 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 294,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 90,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 173,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 64,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $45.14. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 42,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $838.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 3234.50%. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $128.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 66,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $204.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $332.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 40.06%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $343.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $44.83 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $47.02.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12.

Reduced: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 88.42%. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Lvm Capital Management Ltd still held 20,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 22.91%. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Lvm Capital Management Ltd still held 251,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $187.28 and $201.76, with an estimated average price of $193.78. The stock is now traded at around $192.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lvm Capital Management Ltd still held 1,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:

1. LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying
