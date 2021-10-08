Hall Capital Management Co Inc Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells Campbell Soup Co, Kansas City Southern

- Added Positions: VEU, VNQ, SCHW, TGT, BAC, PFF, GOOGL, UNP, AMZN, HON, JPM, IBB, COST, JNJ, SMH, GOOG, ABBV, WM, DIS, BLK, PYPL, V, EMR, NVS, DUK, NEE, YUM, SBUX, MDT, CVS, LOW, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: KMB, T, VZ, CLX, CL, TTD, JPST, XLK, BDX, MDB, BAX, TXN, UL, FB, YUMC, FDIS,
- Sold Out: CPB, KSU,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,430 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,093 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 29,958 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 19,354 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 27,737 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
Hall Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 71,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Hall Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Hall Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Hall Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Hall Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75.
