Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Anthem Inc, SAP SE, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Linde PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Anthem Inc, SAP SE, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Linde PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Timber Creek Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Anthem Inc, SAP SE, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Linde PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timber+creek+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,749 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 470,745 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 68,964 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  4. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 802,441 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.81%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,031 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 470,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $386.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 16,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 42,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $27.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.81%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 802,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $57.52, with an estimated average price of $54.68.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

Sold Out: Creative Realities Inc (4U7)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Creative Realities Inc. The sale prices were between $0.99 and $2.08, with an estimated average price of $1.35.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.99 and $61.13, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $51.23.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 55.83%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $161.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 12,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Linde PLC (LIN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 27.56%. The sale prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 14,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.85%. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $260.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 14,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 99.18%. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 27.69%. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $176.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 4,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 73.3%. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Timber Creek Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider