Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Anthem Inc, SAP SE, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Linde PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: IAU, ANTM, SAP, IBDS, IBDR, AVEM, IBHA, BSJM, IBHC, IBDT, IBDN, IBDO, IBDM, IBDD, BSJN, IBHD, IBHE,

IAU, ANTM, SAP, IBDS, IBDR, AVEM, IBHA, BSJM, IBHC, IBDT, IBDN, IBDO, IBDM, IBDD, BSJN, IBHD, IBHE, Added Positions: GLDM, VZ, TTE, AMZN, UL, PXD, FMS, USB, DISCA, NVS, NI, FISV, AEP, IBHB,

GLDM, VZ, TTE, AMZN, UL, PXD, FMS, USB, DISCA, NVS, NI, FISV, AEP, IBHB, Reduced Positions: GOOG, BABA, LIN, SCHW, PYPL, CMCSA, BAM, BAC, BSJL, MMM, AIG, LTPZ, LLY, TSM, CVX, JNJ, LW, ABBV, JPM, CAG, CL, ALC, OGN, ABT,

GOOG, BABA, LIN, SCHW, PYPL, CMCSA, BAM, BAC, BSJL, MMM, AIG, LTPZ, LLY, TSM, CVX, JNJ, LW, ABBV, JPM, CAG, CL, ALC, OGN, ABT, Sold Out: ABB, AFL, LHX, FDX, TT, ALLE, 4U7, SCHO, USIG, VCSH,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Anthem Inc, SAP SE, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Linde PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timber+creek+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,749 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 470,745 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Visa Inc (V) - 68,964 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 802,441 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,031 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 470,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $386.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 16,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 42,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $27.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.81%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 802,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $57.52, with an estimated average price of $54.68.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Creative Realities Inc. The sale prices were between $0.99 and $2.08, with an estimated average price of $1.35.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.99 and $61.13, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $51.23.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 55.83%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $161.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 12,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 27.56%. The sale prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 14,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.85%. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $260.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 14,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 99.18%. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 27.69%. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $176.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 4,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 73.3%. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC still held 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.