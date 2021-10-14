Logo
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc Buys Illumina Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Coursera Inc, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Verra Mobility Corp, Airbnb Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Illumina Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Coursera Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Cloudflare Inc, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Verra Mobility Corp, Airbnb Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+lane+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,631,747 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
  2. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 97,461 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 292,065 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.73%
  4. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 202,465 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.23%
  5. Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) - 396,944 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $408.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.58%. The holding were 97,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.48 and $78.23, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 396,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 424,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 423,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 180,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 146,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 102.73%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 292,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 111.23%. The purchase prices were between $102.66 and $136.97, with an estimated average price of $119.44. The stock is now traded at around $165.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 202,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 102.64%. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $255.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 32,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 126.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 68,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 127.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $63.32, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 58,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Natera Inc by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $113.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36.

Sold Out: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $84.37 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $101.1.

Sold Out: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $17.74.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79.

Sold Out: loanDepot Inc (LDI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in loanDepot Inc. The sale prices were between $6.77 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $9.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
