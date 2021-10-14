Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc Buys Illumina Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Coursera Inc, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Verra Mobility Corp, Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: ILMN, DNLI, COUR, CPNG, PATH, WRBY, POSH, COIN, ONTF, W, SGH, DADA, CLDR, NGM, CHPT, CHPT, CRWD, OLO, ZLAB, AMPL, FATE, DKNG, ONEM, VIRX, VRM, PUBM, LAZY, WISH,

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Illumina Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Coursera Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Cloudflare Inc, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Verra Mobility Corp, Airbnb Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,631,747 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 97,461 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 292,065 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.73% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 202,465 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.23% Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) - 396,944 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $408.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.58%. The holding were 97,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.48 and $78.23, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 396,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 424,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 423,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 180,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 146,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 102.73%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 292,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 111.23%. The purchase prices were between $102.66 and $136.97, with an estimated average price of $119.44. The stock is now traded at around $165.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 202,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 102.64%. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $255.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 32,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 126.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 68,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 127.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $63.32, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 58,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Natera Inc by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $113.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $84.37 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $101.1.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $17.74.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in loanDepot Inc. The sale prices were between $6.77 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $9.36.