Trust For Professional Managers Buys VICI Properties Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Extra Space Storage Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Added Positions: VICI, INVH, DRE, HPP, ARE, SUI,

VICI, INVH, DRE, HPP, ARE, SUI, Reduced Positions: COLD, EXR, HLT, STAR, AMH, PLD, SBAC,

Investment company Trust For Professional Managers Current Portfolio ) buys VICI Properties Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, sells Americold Realty Trust, Extra Space Storage Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust For Professional Managers. As of 2021Q3, Trust For Professional Managers owns 25 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/terra+firma+us+concentrated+realty+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 29,964 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 4,355 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 6,649 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 10,530 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Public Storage (PSA) - 6,622 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio.

Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 38.94%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 41,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 60.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.7 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $26.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 54.97%. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 13,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 35.51%. The sale prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $182.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 4,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 31.82%. The sale prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $144.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 5,357 shares as of 2021-09-30.