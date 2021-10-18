CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Sells Starbucks Corp, Target Corp

- New Purchases: COIN, BLOK, BSCP, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: IHI, AMZN, BA, TJX, GOOGL, MSFT, DIS, VDC, FBND, FB, FISV, XBI, VFH, XLB, XLU, VDE, MA, PYPL, CRM, RTX, TTD, BMRN, HON, CMI, XLV, JNJ, UNH, SOXX, V, PG, XLI, BLK, LLY, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, AAPL, DHR, VTEB,
- Sold Out: SBUX,
For the details of CMH Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cmh+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CMH Wealth Management LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,347 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,913 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,273 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 364,445 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,087 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $293.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 23,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 63,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 97,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $282.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
CMH Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 513.74%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 64,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
CMH Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 75,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
CMH Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of CMH Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. CMH Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CMH Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CMH Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CMH Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment