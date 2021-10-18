CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Sells Starbucks Corp, Target Corp

New Purchases: COIN, BLOK, BSCP, BRK.B,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, TJX Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMH Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, CMH Wealth Management LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,347 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,913 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,273 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 364,445 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,087 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%

CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $293.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 23,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 63,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 97,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $282.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMH Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 513.74%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 64,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMH Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 75,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMH Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.