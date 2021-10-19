Logo
UMA Financial Services, Inc. Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company UMA Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, NVIDIA Corp, , Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UMA Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, UMA Financial Services, Inc. owns 157 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UMA Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uma+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UMA Financial Services, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 133,582 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 219,649 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 273,143 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 198,724 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 365,920 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.15%
New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 131,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 180,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 42,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 85,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 40,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $100.39. The stock is now traded at around $103.786500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 98,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29.

Sold Out: (ITE)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of UMA Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. UMA Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. UMA Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. UMA Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UMA Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

insider

insider