UMA Financial Services, Inc. Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: SCHJ, DFAC, IYW, DFAX, COMT, VFMF, DFIV, ARKQ, CRM, VFMO, ARKF, PSA, GLD, SPTI, TRI, TXN, ISRG,

SCHJ, DFAC, IYW, DFAX, COMT, VFMF, DFIV, ARKQ, CRM, VFMO, ARKF, PSA, GLD, SPTI, TRI, TXN, ISRG, Added Positions: EFG, SPLG, ESGU, IVV, EFV, IEFA, IEMG, VLUE, SCHA, IJH, ITOT, MGC, SCHD, IJR, MSFT, VOO, IGSB, IXUS, ESGE, STIP, SCHE, VGT, MUB, BOND, SPY, TSLA, VZ, QQQ, COST, ARKG, PFE, GOOG, SUB, GSBD, DAL, WMT, EXR, ZION, VWO, MDT, KMI, IXN, JPIN, AGG, USIG, IDEV, CVX, PG, ARKK, TIP,

EFG, SPLG, ESGU, IVV, EFV, IEFA, IEMG, VLUE, SCHA, IJH, ITOT, MGC, SCHD, IJR, MSFT, VOO, IGSB, IXUS, ESGE, STIP, SCHE, VGT, MUB, BOND, SPY, TSLA, VZ, QQQ, COST, ARKG, PFE, GOOG, SUB, GSBD, DAL, WMT, EXR, ZION, VWO, MDT, KMI, IXN, JPIN, AGG, USIG, IDEV, CVX, PG, ARKK, TIP, Reduced Positions: MTUM, XSOE, ICSH, NVDA, USMV, IXG, XLE, IHI, EFA, BRK.B, BND, CODX, SCHX, VB, NVS, DHR, SCHB, NEAR,

MTUM, XSOE, ICSH, NVDA, USMV, IXG, XLE, IHI, EFA, BRK.B, BND, CODX, SCHX, VB, NVS, DHR, SCHB, NEAR, Sold Out: FTEC, ITE, EA, VTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, NVIDIA Corp, , Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UMA Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, UMA Financial Services, Inc. owns 157 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UMA Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uma+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 133,582 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 219,649 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 273,143 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 198,724 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 365,920 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.15%

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 131,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 180,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 42,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 85,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 40,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $100.39. The stock is now traded at around $103.786500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 98,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28.