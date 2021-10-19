Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys Viper Energy Partners LP, ATI Physical Therapy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Shutterstock Inc

New Purchases: VNOM, ATIP, DVN, VT,

Camarillo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viper Energy Partners LP, ATI Physical Therapy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Shutterstock Inc, ExlService Holdings Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernzott Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q3, Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 49 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,717,366 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 450,629 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.59% Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 1,178,470 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 3,008,646 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 690,033 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Viper Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $18.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,250,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 3,766,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 363,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Janus International Group Inc by 82.05%. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,240,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 830,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Adtran Inc by 48.40%. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,063,599 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $36.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 781,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,183,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $37.78.

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The sale prices were between $47.48 and $57.32, with an estimated average price of $54.26.

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $170.18 and $198.21, with an estimated average price of $182.54.

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6.