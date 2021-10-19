Logo
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys Cigna Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Siemens AG, Sells Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Siemens AG, State Street Corporation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Edison International, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund . As of 2021Q3, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund owns 114 stocks with a total value of $18.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t+rowe+price+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,870,000 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio.
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 5,130,000 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 8,360,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
  4. Southern Co (SO) - 7,180,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  5. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 2,345,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $206.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 840,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 132.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,860,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Siemens AG (SIE)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Siemens AG by 143.33%. The purchase prices were between $126.08 and $150.26, with an estimated average price of $139.15. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 730,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,045,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $412.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 61.21%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,870,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPB.PFD)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $99.45, with an estimated average price of $98.35.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 28.37%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 2,235,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 49.71%. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $206.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 430,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 36.94%. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Edison International (EIX)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Edison International by 61.87%. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 530,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25%. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 810,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 40.1%. The sale prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund. Also check out:

1. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund keeps buying
