T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys Cigna Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Siemens AG, Sells Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Siemens AG, State Street Corporation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Edison International, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q3, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund owns 114 stocks with a total value of $18.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,870,000 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. General Electric Co (GE) - 5,130,000 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 8,360,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Southern Co (SO) - 7,180,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 2,345,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $206.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 840,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 132.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,860,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Siemens AG by 143.33%. The purchase prices were between $126.08 and $150.26, with an estimated average price of $139.15. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 730,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,045,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $412.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 61.21%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,870,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $99.45, with an estimated average price of $98.35.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 28.37%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 2,235,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 49.71%. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $206.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 430,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 36.94%. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Edison International by 61.87%. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 530,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25%. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 810,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 40.1%. The sale prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.