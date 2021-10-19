T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys Cigna Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Siemens AG, Sells Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: FISV, VNO,
- Added Positions: CI, D, SIE, STT, GS, MRK, ZBH, CNC, SRCL, SRE, HIG, BAC, TTE, LUV, HBAN, PCAR, CAH, CTXS, KMB, SNY, BDX, AZN, IP, TJX, T, SAN, NWSA, ABBV, EQH, EOG, TTE, LVS, BIIB, UNH, AKZA,
- Reduced Positions: MS, PNC, CSCO, EIX, MET, BK, JPM, AMAT, CVS, TRP, CB, NI, TRGP, PM, RJF, SNA, DD, HAL, CMCSA, LHX, NEE, WMT, VZ, KSS, GSK, GILD, BEN, CF, MMC, BA, MDT, XOM, CVX, QCOM, BG, CFG, RYN, HES, WY, VOW3, KO, MSFT, MAT, PPG, ETR, NXPI, FOX, JNJ,
- Sold Out: CAT, MCD, GM, SREPB.PFD, ALK, COP, CMI, CONE, AIR,
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,870,000 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio.
- General Electric Co (GE) - 5,130,000 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 8,360,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
- Southern Co (SO) - 7,180,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 2,345,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio.
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $206.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 840,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 132.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,860,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Siemens AG (SIE)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Siemens AG by 143.33%. The purchase prices were between $126.08 and $150.26, with an estimated average price of $139.15. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 730,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,045,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $412.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 61.21%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,870,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPB.PFD)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $99.45, with an estimated average price of $98.35.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 28.37%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 2,235,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 49.71%. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $206.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 430,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 36.94%. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Edison International (EIX)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Edison International by 61.87%. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 530,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25%. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 810,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 40.1%. The sale prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
