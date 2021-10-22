Logo
Doheny Asset Management Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, Verizon Communications Inc, Best Buy Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Doheny Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Micron Technology Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells iShares Silver Trust, Verizon Communications Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bloom Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doheny Asset Management . As of 2021Q3, Doheny Asset Management owns 97 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doheny+asset+management+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,801 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,163 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07%
  3. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 35,253 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,637 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,926 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 58,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 44,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP)

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $2.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $284.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74.

Sold Out: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Sold Out: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.18 and $3.41, with an estimated average price of $2.79.

Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 44.5%. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Doheny Asset Management still held 19,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 42.3%. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Doheny Asset Management still held 21,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.14%. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $286.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Doheny Asset Management still held 3,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 23.53%. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Doheny Asset Management still held 15,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 53.13%. The sale prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Doheny Asset Management still held 4,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.89%. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Doheny Asset Management still held 90,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT . Also check out:

1. DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's Undervalued Stocks
2. DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying
