Doheny Asset Management Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, Verizon Communications Inc, Best Buy Co Inc

Investment company Doheny Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Micron Technology Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells iShares Silver Trust, Verizon Communications Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bloom Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doheny Asset Management . As of 2021Q3, Doheny Asset Management owns 97 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,801 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,163 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 35,253 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,637 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,926 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 58,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 44,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $2.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $284.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.18 and $3.41, with an estimated average price of $2.79.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 44.5%. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Doheny Asset Management still held 19,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 42.3%. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Doheny Asset Management still held 21,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.14%. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $286.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Doheny Asset Management still held 3,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 23.53%. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Doheny Asset Management still held 15,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 53.13%. The sale prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Doheny Asset Management still held 4,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.89%. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Doheny Asset Management still held 90,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.