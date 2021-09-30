Logo
Inv Corp Small Cap Value Buys Zuora Inc, Home BancShares Inc, Tegna Inc, Sells Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Concentrix Corp, Synaptics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Inv Corp Small Cap Value (Current Portfolio) buys Zuora Inc, Home BancShares Inc, Tegna Inc, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Belden Inc, sells Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Concentrix Corp, Synaptics Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inv Corp Small Cap Value. As of 2021Q3, Inv Corp Small Cap Value owns 83 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INV CORP SMALL CAP VALUE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inv+corp+small+cap+value/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INV CORP SMALL CAP VALUE
  1. Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 677,336 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.22%
  2. Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) - 308,766 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio.
  3. Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) - 117,324 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%
  4. Materion Corp (MTRN) - 159,758 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18%
  5. Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 273,716 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14%
New Purchase: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.27 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 187,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $22.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 110,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 159,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $18.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 677,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Belden Inc (BDC)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in Belden Inc by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 108,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in EQT Corp by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 355,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 66.68%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 105,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ICF International Inc (ICFI)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in ICF International Inc by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $87.05 and $95.46, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 211,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $155.75 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $165.8.

Sold Out: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31.

Sold Out: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sold Out: ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $11.1 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of INV CORP SMALL CAP VALUE. Also check out:

1. INV CORP SMALL CAP VALUE's Undervalued Stocks
2. INV CORP SMALL CAP VALUE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INV CORP SMALL CAP VALUE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INV CORP SMALL CAP VALUE keeps buying
