Inv Corp Small Cap Value Buys Zuora Inc, Home BancShares Inc, Tegna Inc, Sells Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Concentrix Corp, Synaptics Inc

- New Purchases: ZUO, HOMB, BCRX,
- Added Positions: TGNA, BDC, THS, EBC, DLX, EQT, UFPI, COHU, ICFI, EFSC, REGI, SUPN, PDCE, MTRN, SPNE, ARNA, KALU,
- Reduced Positions: DVN, HVT, CPRI, SYBT, SF, BMTC, PRFT, WIRE, FOE, RELL, MC, SIGI, VSEC,
- Sold Out: ZWS, CNXC, SYNA, ISBC, ORBC, CLDR, PEBO,
These are the top 5 holdings of INV CORP SMALL CAP VALUE
- Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 677,336 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.22%
- Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) - 308,766 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio.
- Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) - 117,324 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%
- Materion Corp (MTRN) - 159,758 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18%
- Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 273,716 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14%
Inv Corp Small Cap Value initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.27 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 187,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $22.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 110,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 159,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $18.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 677,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Belden Inc (BDC)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in Belden Inc by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 108,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in EQT Corp by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 355,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cohu Inc (COHU)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 66.68%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 105,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ICF International Inc (ICFI)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in ICF International Inc by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $87.05 and $95.46, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 211,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28.Sold Out: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $155.75 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $165.8.Sold Out: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31.Sold Out: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.95.Sold Out: ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $11.1 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $11.27.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Inv Corp Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.
