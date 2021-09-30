Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund Buys Ovintiv Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc, SM Energy Co, Sells CAI International Inc, Domtar Corp, HubSpot Inc

New Purchases: OVV, SWAV, SM, AVIR, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, MUR, PRTA, ALKS, MFA, OAS, LAUR, COGT, CURO, SSYS, SELB, UBX, SEEL, TPST, ASMB, GTBP, VYNE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ovintiv Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc, SM Energy Co, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ranger Oil Corp, sells CAI International Inc, Domtar Corp, HubSpot Inc, Big Lots Inc, The Joint Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund owns 344 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Workiva Inc (WK) - 12,300 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 10,000 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Veritiv Corp (VRTV) - 16,800 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 15,000 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.97% Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) - 57,937 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $163.99 and $235.57, with an estimated average price of $196.66. The stock is now traded at around $178.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.26 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $19.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund initiated holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund added to a holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc by 91.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.71 and $29.18, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund added to a holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 103.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.08. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund sold out a holding in CAI International Inc. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $56.13, with an estimated average price of $55.86.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $54.54 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $54.86.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $65.53, with an estimated average price of $54.5.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $43.8, with an estimated average price of $41.55.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.08 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $9.19.

Franklin U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund sold out a holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $33.69.