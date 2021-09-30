Logo
Blackstone Inc Buys TaskUs Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alight Inc, Sells Bumble Inc, Patria Investments, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blackstone Inc (Current Portfolio) buys TaskUs Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alight Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Lucid Group Inc, sells Bumble Inc, Patria Investments, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Clarivate PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Inc. As of 2021Q3, Blackstone Inc owns 603 stocks with a total value of $44.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blackstone Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackstone+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blackstone Inc
  1. Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 203,772,586 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. TaskUs Inc (TASK) - 55,258,362 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 752.93%
  3. Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 192,337,591 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13%
  4. Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 43,181,192 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.07%
  5. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 66,740,292 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $463.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alight Inc (ALIT)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 54,833,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,505,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,386,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,713,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Sema4 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,156,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 752.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $83.51, with an estimated average price of $47.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 55,258,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $169.43 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $187.54. The stock is now traded at around $217.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,079,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 73.37%. The purchase prices were between $25.56 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,556,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $133.49 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $146.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,041,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 2273.81%. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,578,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP by 77.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,654,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $39.48.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $24.4.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Sold Out: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blackstone Inc. Also check out:

1. Blackstone Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blackstone Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blackstone Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blackstone Inc keeps buying
