Blackstone Inc Buys TaskUs Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alight Inc, Sells Bumble Inc, Patria Investments, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TaskUs Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alight Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Lucid Group Inc, sells Bumble Inc, Patria Investments, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Clarivate PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Inc. As of 2021Q3, Blackstone Inc owns 603 stocks with a total value of $44.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 203,772,586 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% TaskUs Inc (TASK) - 55,258,362 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 752.93% Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 192,337,591 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13% Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 43,181,192 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.07% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 66,740,292 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $463.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 54,833,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,505,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,386,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,713,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Sema4 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,156,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 752.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $83.51, with an estimated average price of $47.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 55,258,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $169.43 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $187.54. The stock is now traded at around $217.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,079,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 73.37%. The purchase prices were between $25.56 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,556,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $133.49 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $146.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,041,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 2273.81%. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,578,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP by 77.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,654,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $39.48.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $24.4.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.03.