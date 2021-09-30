Blackstone Inc Buys TaskUs Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alight Inc, Sells Bumble Inc, Patria Investments, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC

- New Purchases: SPY, ALIT, PEAK, LCID, EQT, SMFR, QQQ, ARRY, SWN, TMUS, DLR, BILL, SE, CPNG, DTM, IMGO, MSTR, XOP, HYG, HRMY, WSC, AVTR, COTY, FRC, FOUR, DOCN, WPC, GGMC, SRAD, OCDX, EFTR, H, VICI, XOG, COUR, PYCR, DOLE, CORS, BKSY, TOST, CWAN, ARGUU, CLDT, REXR, APLE, ANAB, STNE, ASTR, SHCR, OPFI, CYXT, LITT, EOCW, SLGC, FRSH, FRSH, BACA.U, PECO, NGM, FSLY, PRCH, SPTK, ACT, ACT, TALK, ORGN, ALCC, FREY, LAW, VTEX, HYZN, REE, ZT, TRON, LIDR, XOS, SMRT, RELY, OLPX, OPCH, DB, ILMN, ALIM, PANW, JD, ARDX, ZSAN, NTRA, VYGR, LAZY, CRSP, CRNX, ALLK, GRTS, KLDO, FULC, APRE, ONEM, ARQT, RPTX, RLAY, NRIX, EAR, DM, OPEN, SUNL, VIRX, MKFG, EGGF, MIMO, THCP, FORG, AKA, STER, THRN, EWT, IWM,
- Added Positions: TASK, MAA, DCP, CPT, ETRN, ET, BXMT, ENBL, BHG, PATH, VNET, HEP, PCOR, DMYI, MQ, KMI, ENLC, INDI, GPP, TDUP, AOMR, RTLR, BPMP, OMP, AM, HESM, MMLP, SHLX, USDP, PBFX, CEQP, PSXP, CWEN.A, DKL, SMLP, NGL, BKEP, SNMP, GPRE, TELL,
- Reduced Positions: BMBL, GTES, EPD, PAX, WMB, FR, AVB, OKE, ANNX, MMP, MPLX, FOA, DIDI, CYRX, ENB, RVMD, PBA, PRAX, KDP, OCA, GENI, AQNU, SFT, OLO, LGV, S, S, INTA,
- Sold Out: MIC, CLVT, ED, SNOW, FNF, AZEK, TPL, LU, GH, NEE, JAMF, JAMF, CWK, WOOF, NRZ, BEKE, FROG, FGNA, ZH, APP, MDB, FA, STPC, LITTU, SWIM, CMII, EOCW.U, ABCL, LFST, BFLY, CBAH, HCAQ, PGNY, PING, UBER, CAP, CENH, KNBE, CNVY, TMCI, FLYW, FIGS, TRONU, DIBS, AJAX, ZTAQU, YMM, DOCS, CFLT, MCW, GRPH, YOU, GXO, CAHC, EXPE, FOCS, BTAI, HDB, LCAP, XPO, CELH, NEP, REVG, FTCH, PMVP, ALTM, XMTR, MF, CVRX, THCPU, XEC, NCNO, ZETA, LUNG, EGGF.U, CNTA, OMIC, CMLF, SVAC, IPOF, PUBM, UPST, PRTG, AKYA, CHFW, ENNV,
For the details of Blackstone Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackstone+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blackstone Inc
- Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 203,772,586 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- TaskUs Inc (TASK) - 55,258,362 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 752.93%
- Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 192,337,591 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13%
- Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 43,181,192 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.07%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 66,740,292 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $463.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alight Inc (ALIT)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 54,833,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,505,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,386,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,713,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Sema4 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $4.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,156,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 752.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $83.51, with an estimated average price of $47.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 55,258,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $169.43 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $187.54. The stock is now traded at around $217.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,079,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 73.37%. The purchase prices were between $25.56 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,556,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $133.49 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $146.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,041,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 2273.81%. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,578,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP by 77.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,654,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $39.48.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $24.4.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.Sold Out: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blackstone Inc. Also check out:
1. Blackstone Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blackstone Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blackstone Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blackstone Inc keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment