Hims & Hers Expands Size & Scope of Medical Advisory Board, Adding More Diversity and Expertise

Hims+%26amp%3B+Hers+Health%2C+Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform, is expanding the size and scope of its Medical Advisory Board as it continues expanding more recent medical verticals such as mental health and primary care, and further growing early focus areas, such as sexual health, dermatology, and hair loss. The Medical Advisory board -- which advises the company as it works to create access to safe, high-quality care and treatment -- is growing from five to 15 members. The new advisors represent a diverse group of medical experts with specific expertise in the fields of infectious disease, primary care, mental health, dermatology, sexual health, and more.

“As we work to build the new front door to healthcare, it’s fundamental that the experts who are helping us reflect the unique and broad perspectives of the communities we serve,” said Hims & Hers Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. “We’re proud to welcome a diverse group of medical experts across a wide range of medical specialties and backgrounds who will help us develop new offerings, grow existing ones, and better serve our diverse customer base.”

The Hims & Hers Medical Advisory Board helps ensure the utmost quality of care on the platform, guiding the medical team in the development of treatment protocols, reviewing medical content for accuracy, and providing updates about the latest evidence-based treatment landscape for various conditions.

The ten new Board members join five existing ones, and bring specific expertise in the fields of obstetrics and gynecology, urology, dermatology, psychology, infectious disease, and primary care. The new Board members bring experience gained at some of the country’s leading medical institutions, including Stanford University, Yale University , George Washington University, Johns Hopkins University, and others.

Newly Appointed Board Members

Amy J Voedisch, MD, MSc

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Amy J Voedisch, MD, MScis an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Stanford University. Dr. Voedisch attended the Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minnesota and completed ob-gyn residency at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara. She then went on to a Fellowship in Family Planning at Stanford University, becoming an expert in reproductive health services, with a focus on increasing access to contraception in underserved international areas. She also earned her master’s in clinical sciences research during her fellowship. Dr. Voedisch is also an expert in perimenopause and menopause and is North American Menopause Society Certified Menopause Practitioner (NCMP).

Bertha Chen, MD

Urology

Bertha Chen, MD is Professor of Ob/Gyn and Urology (by courtesy) at Stanford University School of Medicine. She is a board-certified expert in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery with recognition as “Top Doctor” by San Jose Magazine and San Francisco Magazine.

Lawrence Jenkins, MD, MBA

Urology

Lawrence C. Jenkins, MD, MBA, FACS received his medical degree with research honors from the University at Buffalo, The State University of New York. HisInternship and Residency were both completed at the University of Miami where he also served as a Chief Resident. Following his residency training, he completed a fellowship in Male Sexual and Reproductive Medicine at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; and Male Infertility and Microsurgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell Medical College. He also completed a master’s in business administration at The State University of New York University at Buffalo with a focus in healthcare management.

Dr. Jenkins held the position of Assistant Professor – Clinical within the Department of Urology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio where he built a multidisciplinary program for Men’s Sexual Health and Fertility. Dr. Jenkins has received many awards and honors throughout his education and career, and has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and several textbook chapters in his fields of study. He is a member of the American Urological Association and the Sexual Medicine Society of North America. He is board-certified with the American Board of Urology and is part of Arizona Urology Specialists where he provides specialized care in Men’s Sexual Health and Fertility.

Denise Asafu-Adjei, MD, MPH

Urology

Dr. Denise Asafu-Adjei is a Urologist and Assistant Professor at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois where she serves as the Director of Male Reproductive Medicine. She is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Parkinson School of Health Sciences and Public Health. She completed an Andrology Fellowship at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), after finishing a Urology residency at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She received her M.D. from the University of Michigan Medical School, an MPH in Health Policy and Management from the Harvard School of Public Health, and a Bachelor of Science from Carnegie Mellon University. Dr. Asafu-Adjei is passionate about improving access to care for men's health and her research aims to change healthcare delivery models to best address this major public health issue. Additionally, she is interested in innovative approaches to patient education and outreach through social media and other effective settings.

Stanton Honig, MD

Urology

Stanton Honig, MD is a Professor of Clinical Urology and Director of Men’s Health at Yale University School of Medicine. He has been a Clinical Professor of Surgery/Urology and Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine since 2008. He graduated medical school with an M.D. with Distinction in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Dr. Honig completed his urologic training at Boston University School of Medicine and a fellowship in Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery at the Baylor College of Medicine in 1993. He is the past President of the Society for the Study of Male Reproduction (SSMR), a sub society of the American Urological Society and is the immediate past President for the Society of Male Reproduction/Urology, a sub society of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. Currently, he is Chairman of the Sexual and Reproductive Committee of the Urology Care Foundation. Dr. Honig has a large urologic practice that specializes in Male Reproduction and Sexual Medicine and Surgery.

Stanley Althof, PhD

Psychology, Sex Therapy

Stanley E. Althof, Ph.D. is Executive Director of the Center for Marital and Sexual Health of South Florida and Professor Emeritus at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He has been in practice for over 40 years and specializes in treating men, women, and couples with sexual and relationship problems. Dr. Althof received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He completed an internship in clinical psychology at University Hospitals of Cleveland, which was followed by additional postgraduate work at the Menninger Foundation in Topeka, Kansas. Dr. Althof is Past-President of the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH), Past-President of the Society for Sex Therapy and Research (SSTAR) and the Tri-State Group Psychotherapy Society. Dr. Althof has been instrumental in the development of sex therapy as a sub-specialty area. He was one of the 2005 recipients of the prestigious Master’s and Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ranjith Ramasamy, MD

Urology

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy is a Miami based medical researcher and urologist. He is known for academic contributions to reproductive medicine, including testosterone deficiency, regenerative therapy, erectile dysfunction, and prostate cancer studies. Dr. Ramasamy has co-authored over 300 publications in the domain of male infertility and sexual dysfunction and sits on the editorial board of 10 journals. Most recently, Dr. Ramasamy led the first study about sperm parameters before and after COVID-19 vaccination, becoming JAMA’s most viewed study since its publication. He currently serves as Director of the Reproductive Urology Fellowship program at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Jonathan Zenilman, MD

Infectious Disease

Jonathan M. Zenilman, MD is Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He received his B.A. from Cornell University in chemistry and earned his M.D. from State University of New York (SUNY)-Downstate in Brooklyn, NY. He trained at SUNY-Kings County Hospital in internal medicine and did his infectious diseases fellowship at Emory University in Atlanta. Dr. Zenilman is known internationally for his work in infectious disease epidemiology. Prior to coming to Johns Hopkins in 1989, he was a medical epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). In addition to being a productive researcher and clinician, he has been active in health policy, has served as a Senior Medical Advisor for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (DHHS) 1995-1997, has testified before Congress and the Maryland legislature on infectious diseases and sexual health related issues. From 2003-19 he was chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in 2003, where he developed major clinical and research programs in sexually transmitted infections, hospital epidemiology, antibiotic stewardship, skin and soft tissue infections and Phase 1-3 clinical trials. Dr. Zenilman has more than 350 publications and is an active teacher, mentoring more than 40 fellows and residents, many of whom are now in leadership positions.

Amanda D. Castel, MD, MPH

General Pediatrics, Preventive Medicine, HIV Medicine, Infectious Disease Epidemiology

Amanda D. Castel, MD, MPH is a Professor of Epidemiology and Pediatrics at The George Washington University. Dr. Castel is an infectious disease medical epidemiologist and conducts research on HIV prevention, care and treatment and its related co-morbidities. In addition to her research, she teaches courses on infectious diseases, and is a volunteer attending physician at Children's National Medical Center in the Special Immunology Clinic and at the DC Department of Health, Health and Wellness Clinic where she provides reproductive health services, STI screening, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV, and HIV care and treatment. Dr. Castel is a board-certified pediatrician and prevention medicine physician, and certified HIV Specialist. She completed medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, General Pediatrics Residency at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Preventive Medicine Residency at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She has an MPH from Johns Hopkins University and completed the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service program. She leads the DC Center for AIDS Research Ending the Epidemic Scientific Working Group, and is a member of several local, national and federal advisory boards.

Bhavesh B. Shah, MD, FASGE

Gastroenterology & Digestive Health

Bhavesh B. Shah, MD, FASGE is the Director of Advanced Endoscopy & the Chief of Endoscopy at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, Ohio. He is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University MetroHealth Medical Center and a Fellow of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Miami and subsequently attended medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine. Dr. Shah then completed his residency at Case Western Reserve University MetroHealth Medical Center followed by a hepatology fellowship and one year as Chief Medical Resident. After completing a fellowship in Clinical Decision Making, Telemedicine and Bioinformatics at Tufts University in Boston, he went on to complete a gastroenterology fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital, Drexel University College of Medicine in Pittsburgh and an Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy Fellowship at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Dr. Shah is an expert and a key opinion leader in advanced endoscopy and has extensive experience in high-volume interventional endoscopy, service line development and high-quality patient care. He is board certified in gastroenterology, a published author and has sat on numerous national committees.

Existing Board Members

Sara Perkins, MD

Dermatology

Sara Perkins, MDis an Assistant Professor in the Department of Dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine. She is board certified in dermatology. She specializes in complex medical dermatology and high-risk skin cancer and co-directs the Transplant Dermatology Clinic at Yale. She is also the director of the Yale Teledermatology Program and is interested in the use of this modality to expand access to specialty care. Dr. Perkins received her medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She completed her medical internship at the Massachusetts General Hospital, followed by residency training in dermatology at Yale, where she served as chief resident.

Sandy Skotnicki, MD, FRCPC

Dermatology

Sandy Skotnicki, MD, FRCPC is the owner and medical director of Toronto’s Bay Dermatology Centre. She received her medical degree from the University of Toronto. She went on to complete her dermatology training at the University of Ottawa and was awarded her fellowship in Dermatology by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. She is a Diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology and is an Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto, Department of Medicine in the Divisions of Dermatology and Occupational Health. She is currently on staff at both Women’s College Hospital and St. Michael’s Hospital as a Consultant Dermatologist. Dr. Skotnicki has a sub-specialty interest in Allergic Contact Dermatitis and Patch or Allergy Skin Testing.

Justin M. Ko, MD, MBA

Dermatology

Dr. Ko is the Medical Director and Chief of Medical Dermatology for Stanford Health Care, where he spearheads efforts around community outreach, screening, and digital health. His passion for early cancer detection and improving care delivery drives his efforts and collaborations toward leveraging advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence to reach more patients.

He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and worked in investment banking at JP Morgan before going on to earn a combined medical and business degree at Tufts University. Dr. Ko then performed his residency at the Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Training Program where he served as chief resident in his final year. He is board certified in dermatology by the American Board of Dermatology.

Arash Mostaghimi, MD, MPA, MPH

Dermatology

Dr. Mostaghimi is an assistant professor of dermatology, director of the inpatient dermatology consult service, and co-director of the Complex Medical Dermatology Fellowship at Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

His research focuses on understanding variations in dermatologic care and improving care delivery to optimize resource utilization, encourage patient autonomy, and reduce disparities. His specific interests include reducing unnecessary diagnostic testing and drug monitoring within dermatology, understanding the interface between dermatology and other medical specialties, determining best practices for the treatment of orphan dermatologic conditions, and characterizing dermatologic practice patterns, utilization, and costs.

Ashley Tapscott, DO

Urology

Ashley Tapscott, DO is the Founder and Director of SHIC, the Sexual Health Institute of the Carolinas. She is a board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained in the fields of both male and female sexual dysfunction. Dr. Tapscott graduated from Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2007. She completed her urology residency in Philadelphia at Albert Einstein Medical Center. In 2012. Dr. Tapscott pursued additional subspecialty training by completing a fellowship in male and female sexual dysfunction, urologic prosthetics, and male infertility at Cleveland Clinic. She joined Carolina Urology Partners in 2013 and founded SHIC in 2019 in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America. She is also an active member of The American Urological Association, American Society of Women in Urology, and International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

