Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund Buys Prosus NV, Certara Inc, Denso Corp, Sells Naspers, EOG Resources Inc, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prosus NV, Certara Inc, Denso Corp, Service Corp International, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Naspers, EOG Resources Inc, Mastercard Inc, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Global Alpha Equities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund owns 103 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 116,644 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 100,851 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,773 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,412 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Prosus NV (PRX) - 401,651 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.19%

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 234,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Denso Corp. The purchase prices were between $6721 and $8058, with an estimated average price of $7591.98. The stock is now traded at around $9322.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 110,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in VK Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 150,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Prosus NV by 215.19%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 401,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Service Corp International by 42.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 326,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 79,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Reliance Industries Ltd by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $54.95 and $68.6, with an estimated average price of $60.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 279,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56. The stock is now traded at around $273.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Adyen NV by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $2047 and $2766, with an estimated average price of $2443.64. The stock is now traded at around $2308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $508.95 and $574, with an estimated average price of $546.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Naspers Ltd by 64%. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29. The stock is now traded at around $2470.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 68,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.74%. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $349.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 57,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.