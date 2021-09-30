Logo
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund Buys Prosus NV, Certara Inc, Denso Corp, Sells Naspers, EOG Resources Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Prosus NV, Certara Inc, Denso Corp, Service Corp International, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Naspers, EOG Resources Inc, Mastercard Inc, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund owns 103 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+global+alpha+equities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 116,644 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 100,851 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,773 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,412 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  5. Prosus NV (PRX) - 401,651 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.19%
New Purchase: Certara Inc (CERT)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 234,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Denso Corp (6902)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Denso Corp. The purchase prices were between $6721 and $8058, with an estimated average price of $7591.98. The stock is now traded at around $9322.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 110,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VK Co Ltd (MLRYY)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in VK Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 150,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Prosus NV (PRX)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Prosus NV by 215.19%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 401,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Service Corp International (SCI)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Service Corp International by 42.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 326,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 79,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIGD)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Reliance Industries Ltd by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $54.95 and $68.6, with an estimated average price of $60.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 279,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56. The stock is now traded at around $273.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adyen NV (ADYEN)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Adyen NV by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $2047 and $2766, with an estimated average price of $2443.64. The stock is now traded at around $2308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.

Sold Out: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $508.95 and $574, with an estimated average price of $546.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Reduced: Naspers Ltd (NPN)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Naspers Ltd by 64%. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29. The stock is now traded at around $2470.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 68,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.74%. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $349.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 57,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund. Also check out:

1. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund keeps buying
