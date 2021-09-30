Third Avenue Value Portfolio Buys Valaris, Subsea 7 SA, PGS ASA, Sells Eagle Materials Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Macerich Co

- New Purchases: VAL,
- Added Positions: SUBC, BMW, PGS, G13,
- Reduced Positions: MHK, TDW, DRLCO,
- Sold Out: EXP, MAC,
For the details of Third Avenue Value Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/third+avenue+value+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Bank of Ireland Group PLC (BIRG) - 862,519 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio.
- Interfor Corp (IFP) - 152,879 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
- Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) - 158,424 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio.
- Capstone Mining Corp (CS) - 842,701 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
- Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) - 224,664 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
Third Avenue Value Portfolio initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $28.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 29,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Subsea 7 SA (SUBC)
Third Avenue Value Portfolio added to a holding in Subsea 7 SA by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $61.44 and $84.48, with an estimated average price of $71.16. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 261,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PGS ASA (PGS)
Third Avenue Value Portfolio added to a holding in PGS ASA by 65.26%. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 722,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Third Avenue Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72.Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)
Third Avenue Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.
