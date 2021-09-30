Logo
Third Avenue Value Portfolio Buys Valaris, Subsea 7 SA, PGS ASA, Sells Eagle Materials Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Macerich Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Third Avenue Value Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Valaris, Subsea 7 SA, PGS ASA, sells Eagle Materials Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Macerich Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Avenue Value Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Third Avenue Value Portfolio owns 29 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Third Avenue Value Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/third+avenue+value+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Third Avenue Value Portfolio
  1. Bank of Ireland Group PLC (BIRG) - 862,519 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio.
  2. Interfor Corp (IFP) - 152,879 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
  3. Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) - 158,424 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Capstone Mining Corp (CS) - 842,701 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) - 224,664 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Third Avenue Value Portfolio initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $28.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 29,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Subsea 7 SA (SUBC)

Third Avenue Value Portfolio added to a holding in Subsea 7 SA by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $61.44 and $84.48, with an estimated average price of $71.16. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 261,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PGS ASA (PGS)

Third Avenue Value Portfolio added to a holding in PGS ASA by 65.26%. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 722,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Third Avenue Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72.

Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)

Third Avenue Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Third Avenue Value Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Third Avenue Value Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Third Avenue Value Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Third Avenue Value Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Third Avenue Value Portfolio keeps buying
insider