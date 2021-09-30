Sit Mutual Funds Inc Buys Truist Financial Corp, Baxter International Inc, The AES Corp, Sells M&T Bank Corp, Aon PLC, Dominion Energy Inc

New Purchases: TFC, BAX, AES, COP, EFX,

Investment company Sit Mutual Funds Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Truist Financial Corp, Baxter International Inc, The AES Corp, Genpact, AstraZeneca PLC, sells M&T Bank Corp, Aon PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, Deere, Garmin during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Mutual Funds Inc. As of 2021Q3, Sit Mutual Funds Inc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,400 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,475 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,150 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 12,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 37,950 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%

Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 69,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 44,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $287.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 81.38%. The purchase prices were between $45.73 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $36.76, with an estimated average price of $35.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 95,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 51,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 58.03%. The sale prices were between $146.09 and $178.38, with an estimated average price of $162.59. The stock is now traded at around $134.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Sit Mutual Funds Inc still held 5,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 22.42%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $133.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Sit Mutual Funds Inc still held 25,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 20.38%. The sale prices were between $132.38 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $144.34. The stock is now traded at around $159.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Sit Mutual Funds Inc still held 23,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.