Sit Mutual Funds Inc Buys Truist Financial Corp, Baxter International Inc, The AES Corp, Sells M&T Bank Corp, Aon PLC, Dominion Energy Inc

- New Purchases: TFC, BAX, AES, COP, EFX,
- Added Positions: G, AZN, STOR, LNT, MDLZ, APD, BMY, CSL, TRP, JNJ, ZBH, GOOGL, NEE, O, SIEGY, SWKS, MET, UNH, PH, J, V, DG,
- Reduced Positions: GRMN, ABBV, TEL, ETR, MS, HON, NKE, ORCL, DOV, RE, TGT, FB, GS, ABT, CVS, AAPL, HD, A, AVGO, AFG, MSFT, ATVI, ETN, ADI, BHP, ACN, AMAT, CB, BLK, PEP, AMP, MCD, MRVL, UNP, RTX,
- Sold Out: MTB, AON, D, DE,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,400 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,475 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,150 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 12,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 37,950 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 69,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 44,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $287.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Genpact Ltd (G)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 81.38%. The purchase prices were between $45.73 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $36.76, with an estimated average price of $35.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 95,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 51,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.Reduced: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 58.03%. The sale prices were between $146.09 and $178.38, with an estimated average price of $162.59. The stock is now traded at around $134.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Sit Mutual Funds Inc still held 5,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 22.42%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $133.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Sit Mutual Funds Inc still held 25,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Sit Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 20.38%. The sale prices were between $132.38 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $144.34. The stock is now traded at around $159.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Sit Mutual Funds Inc still held 23,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.
