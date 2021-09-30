Logo
Sit Mutual Funds Inc Buys Truist Financial Corp, Baxter International Inc, The AES Corp, Sells M&T Bank Corp, Aon PLC, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sit Mutual Funds Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, Baxter International Inc, The AES Corp, Genpact, AstraZeneca PLC, sells M&T Bank Corp, Aon PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, Deere, Garmin during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Mutual Funds Inc. As of 2021Q3, Sit Mutual Funds Inc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sit Dividend Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sit+dividend+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sit Dividend Growth Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,400 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,475 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,150 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 12,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 37,950 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 69,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 44,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $287.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Genpact Ltd (G)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 81.38%. The purchase prices were between $45.73 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $36.76, with an estimated average price of $35.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 95,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 51,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.

Reduced: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 58.03%. The sale prices were between $146.09 and $178.38, with an estimated average price of $162.59. The stock is now traded at around $134.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Sit Mutual Funds Inc still held 5,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 22.42%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $133.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Sit Mutual Funds Inc still held 25,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Sit Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 20.38%. The sale prices were between $132.38 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $144.34. The stock is now traded at around $159.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Sit Mutual Funds Inc still held 23,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sit Dividend Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. Sit Dividend Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sit Dividend Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sit Dividend Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sit Dividend Growth Fund keeps buying
